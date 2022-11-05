See Ariana Grande's Bold Vera Wang Look From Brother Frankie's Wedding

Ariana Grande wore an out-of-this-world look for her brother, Frankie Grande’s, wedding to Hale Leon. Vera Wang shared images of the 28-year-old singer wearing a custom piece by the fashion house on social media.

“#ArianaGrande wore custom #VeraWangHAUTE to her brother, Frankie Grande's wedding to Hale Leon. She chose a custom black lamé sculpted bra top and skirt with a high slit accent worn over a black lamé mini skirt. @arianagrande #VeraWang #VeraWangGang,” the post read.

In the photos shared by the fashion house's official account, the “Thank U, Next” singer poses against a white wall showing off the sleek bra and skirt combination in a series of poses. Completing her look, Ariana wore a black bow on her slicked-back tresses.

The designer herself took to her personal account to share the photos. "When your sister is Ariana Grande and she is so there for you on your special day!!!!! It doesnt get better! 👏🔥🖤👍," Wang captioned the photos.

The GRAMMY-winning singer replied, "i love you ! thank you ♡."

The reveal of Ariana's outfit comes one day after her older brother, Frankie, announced that he tied the knot with his love, Hale Leon. On Tuesday, the Celebrity Big Brother star revealed that he and his groom said “I do” during an intimate ceremony, officiated by his mother, and attended by their close family.

Making the day even more special, Frankie and Hale’s ceremony was held on Star Wars Day, also known as May the Fourth. Frankie and Hale were in style as they each rocked custom tuxes by Dolce & Gabbana. Frankie shared the exciting news on social media.

“‼️Introducing Mr. & Mr. Grande‼️🤵🏼❤️🤵🏻‍♂️ Yup! We’re MARRIED! Surprise! 🎉 😝 Hale and I were married at a small intimate galactic ceremony in my family home in Florida on May the 4th be with you, cause we really are both that nerdy. 🪐,” Frankie wrote.

“✨It was the most beautiful ceremony, officiated by my incredible mother, and it brought us even closer together as we took our vows before our immediate families and before God! Special thank you to Dolce & Gabbana for dressing us in these one of a kind tuxedos! We adore them! 🙏” he added.

“But for now, let me just say I am the happiest I’ve ever been… I’m married to the man of my dreams, our families have merged together so beautifully, and we are well on our way to happily ever after. I love you Hale Grande," Frankie shared. "I am so so honored to be your husband. 🥲,”

Ariana had plenty of happy tears as she celebrated the couple in the comments. “crying again !” the "7 Rings" singer wrote. “i love you both so so very much.” Frankie, 39, and Hale, 29, got engaged in June after two years of dating.