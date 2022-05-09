See Andy Garcia as the New 'Father of the Bride' in First Trailer

Andy Garcia is the Father of the Bride.

Nearly 30 years after Steve Martin and Diane Keaton lent their funny bones to the franchise with a Father of the Bride remake and its sequel, the Godfather alum is playing the patriarch of a new Latinx rendition starring Gloria Estefan as his wife, Ingrid, Adria Arjona as daughter Sofia and Diego Boneta as her fiancé, Adan.

According to a newly released trailer, the upcoming movie is following the classic formula -- daughter comes home and reveals she's engaged -- with some new twists that are hard for dad to swallow. For one, Sofia was the one to propose. Plus, the couple wants to pay for the wedding. With his future son-in-law not quite what he had in mind and a divorce from Ingrid that they're opting to keep a secret until their daughter is married, dad Billy's plate is full.

"Things have been coming at me very fast," he admits in the trailer. "It's time for me to embrace the future."

Plus, as Garcia previously told ET, his character's Cuban-American family and the family his daughter is marrying into also have to mesh.

Claudette Barius

Claudette Barius

Claudette Barius

"The families are different. It is actually the two families engaging more," he said. "[There's also this] family from Mexico City, so it's a convergence of those two cultures and how they deal with one another."

So, will wedding bells be ringing after all? Fans will just have to tune in for the ride down the altar when the movie hits HBO Max on June 16.