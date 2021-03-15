See All the 2021 GRAMMYs Performances: Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Bruno Mars and More

The 2021 GRAMMY Awards were filled with star-studded performances by music's biggest names! Hosted by Trevor Noah in Los Angeles on Sunday, the annual awards ceremony featured live performances both inside the L.A. Convention Center and in outdoor open-air tents in the L.A. Live plaza.

As the artists celebrated the best in music, accepted their GRAMMY Awards and gave heartfelt and inspiring speeches, a number of musicians took the stage to perform the best songs of the year.

From country crooners belting out their big hits to pop superstars showing off their impressive vocal skills and stage presences, this year's unique show also featured some of the most impressive numbers.

ET is rounding up all the performances of the 2021 GRAMMY Awards.



Harry Styles

The 27-year-old kicked off the 2021 celebration, performing his sultry hit single, "Watermelon Sugar." Rocking a feather boa and a leather shirt, the singer crooned his way into everyone's heart with his commanding opening number.



Billie Eilish

The singer took the stage to perform "Everything I Wanted," accompanied by her brother, Finneas O'Connell, and a moody set design that included a car that appeared to be crashed into a swamp, which complemented the brooding undercurrents of the tune and Eilish's haunting vocals.



HAIM

Leave it to this sister trio to tear down the house and bring the rocking energy with their performance of their Best Rock Performance-nominated track, "The Steps."



Black Pumas

After a Best New Artist nomination last year, Black Pumas landed three nods at this year's GRAMMYs, including Record of the Year recognition for "Colors," which they performed at this year's show, proving just how soulful and impressive they truly are.



DaBaby and Roddy Ricch

With a Gospel chior opening to their performance of their Record of the Year-nominated hit, "Rockstar," DaBaby and Roddy Ricch brought a new flair and sound to this performance of their acclaimed single.



Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez

The two Latin superstars delivered a spectacular performance of their chart-topper, "Dakiti," in a pink and blue neon-drenched number that was simply captivating.



Dua Lipa

Pretty in pink! The songstress kicked things off with a performance of "Levitating," rocking a pink ballgown, before she was joined by DaBaby, and the singer made a quick costume change into a glittery purple raincoat. Her second song, "Don't Start Now," brought out a third outfit -- a shimmering pink two-piece, which she danced in surrounded by pink-clad back-up dancers in English mod-inspired numbers.



Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak

Reuniting onstage at this year's show in the biggest way possible, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak performed their smooth new single, "Leave the Door Open," transporting fans back a few decades with their impressively retro style and tune.

Taylor Swift

The singer was a vision as she performed "Cardigan," beginning with her laying in a striking forest setting and wowing in a blue-and-gold dress with a golden headdress. As she sang, it was revealed that she was in fact performing on the roof of a small woodland shed, and she transitioned into a performance of "August" and "Willow."

She was joined by collaborators Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff, who worked with her on Folklore and Evermore. When teasing the performance, she said having the two friends join her was "really exciting, because this has been an adventure that the three of us have gone on since the very beginning of quarantine and lockdown."



'In Memoriam' Tributes

For this year's unfortunately sizable "In Memoriam" segment, the GRAMMYs included a video memorial to many of the stars we've lost, plus three specific tribute performances that were sweet and deeply heartfelt. Bruno Mars performed "Good Golly Miss Molly" and "Long Tall Sally" in honor of Little Richard. Lionel Richie crooned a performance of Kenny Roger's "Lady," and Brandi Carlile honored John Prine with a performance of his GRAMMY-winning posthumous tune, "I Remember Everything." Finally, Brittany Howard and Chris Martin partnered up for a powerhouse performance of "You'll Never Walk Alone."



Mickey Guyton

The celebrated, groundbreaking songstress sparkled in gold as she delivered her first-ever GRAMMYs performance of her powerful tune, "Black Like Me," which earned her a lot of love from fans on social media after the stunning number.



Miranda Lambert

The country superstar took center stage during this tribute to the women of country music and wowed in a fringe-covered ensemble while delivering an incredible rendition of her GRAMMY-nominated song, "Bluebird."



Maren Morris and John Mayer

The two artists joined one another for a special rendition of the country singer's song, "The Bones." Mayer had previously expressed on his Instagram Live show, Current Mood, that he was a huge fan of Morris' song, calling it one of the best tracks ever written.



Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion

One of the biggest performances of the night came when Megan Thee Stallion took the stage for a show-stopping performance of "Body" and "Savage," which was dripping in gold and jewels and had all the burlesque glamor imaginable.

The showgirl-themed performance only got wilder when Cardi B joined, first for a rendition of her new single, "Up," which soon gave way to them singing a slightly less explicit version of their mega-hit, "WAP," which really set the bar when it comes to GRAMMY performances for the night.



Post Malone

The acclaimed singer brought some more beautifully down-beat vibes to the GRAMMYs stage with a gritty and brooding performance of "Hollywood's Burning" that flaunted the haunting nature of the emotional song.



Lil Baby

Bringing the Black Lives Matter protests and power of activism to the GRAMMYs proved to be a truly memorable effort as Lil Baby -- joined by actor Kendrick Sampson, activist Tamika Mallory and Killer Mike -- delivered a powerful and deeply effective performance of "The Bigger Picture."



Doja Cat

A laser light show, a score of back-up dancers in robo-cat ensembles and some high-energy dance choreography all came together in Doja Cat's performance of her Record of the Year-nominated single, "Say So."



BTS

No, but why were our boys literal dynamite at the #GRAMMYs?! 🥺 pic.twitter.com/mjsBP9Xjbg — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 15, 2021

If you want an explosive performance, you just gotta use some "Dynamite!" The beloved K-pop group BTS made their Army of fans proud on Sunday with their performance. To make sure it looked just right, they rebuilt the GRAMMY set in Seoul, Korea, to pull it off the best way possible.



Roddy Ricch

Closing out the night with a dual performance of "Heartless" and "The Box," Roddy Ricch delivered a memorable number that served as a perfect final act for this year's big show.