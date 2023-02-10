Sebastian Stan Reacts to Harrison Ford Joining 'Thunderbolts' (Exclusive)

Sebastian Stan is ready to welcome Harrison Ford to the MCU!

The actor sat down with ET's Ash Crossan this week, alongside Justice Smith and Briana Middleton, his co-stars in the upcoming thriller Sharper, and he opened up about starring alongside Ford in the upcoming Thunderbolts team-up film.

Ford is joining the MCU as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, replacing the late William Hurt, who played the supporting character from 2008 until his death in March 2022, appearing in The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Black Widow.

When asked what has him the most excited about Thunderbolts, Stan quipped, "To find out if he’s in the movie," referring to Ford.

"I really hope so," he continued. "Getting Harrison Ford there is probably the movie itself, but yeah, I haven't seen a script yet."

Production is rumored to be starting this summer, as Stan noted things are "still kinda building up."

"But I think it's gonna be fun," he added. "I'm really excited about it. [There's] a lot of great people that I haven't worked with before, and some returning as well."

In Sharper, Stan stars as Max, a reckless grifter who enlists a broke drug addict, Sandra (Middleton), in his schemes. Through nonlinear storytelling, the audience goes on a journey of twisted intrigue, where no one is who they seem.

"It was just one of those scripts where you're reading it, and every time you seem to settle on an impression of what’s going on, it immediately changes," the actor remarked. "From an acting standpoint that was fun, 'cause it was sort of like, 'OK, well, who are these people?' ... Everybody weirdly brings out a different version good or bad out of the other character depending on who they're interacting with."

For Stan, it was also a nice change of pace from the massive scale of the MCU.

"All the warfare happens intelligently between dialogue and characters, and it's really subtle that way, but it's so intriguing 'cause it really does bring the audience into it," he reflected. "It makes you want to be a part of it."

In addition to Smith and Middleton, Sharper also stars acting icons Julianne Moore and John Lithgow as Max's mother and her new boyfriend, with Stan noting that both stars were "extremely generous" on set.

"John has played some of the craziest, darkest characters, like, intense, and I'm just looking at him the whole time being like, 'I'm gonna have, like, a hard time, like, 'cause he’s so nice,'" he recalled. "But then the camera starts rolling and he can really hand it to you."

Sharper is in select theaters on Feb. 10 and premieres on Apple TV+ on Feb. 17.