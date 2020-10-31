Sean Connery Dead at 90: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Catherine Zeta-Jones and More Celebs Honor Actor

Hollywood and fans are mourning Sean Connery. The legendary actor died peacefully in his sleep at the age of 90, ET confirmed on Saturday.

The Scottish icon's acting career spanned five decades, including an Oscar win for Best Supporting Actor in 1988 for The Untouchables. However, he was best known for his portrayal of James Bond -- after being the first actor to bring the role to the big screen in 1962's Dr. No, he appeared in a total of seven of the spy thrillers.

As news broke of his death, many celebrities took to social media to honor and pay their respects.

"Sean Connery was a legend, one of the greatest actors of all time," Arnold Schwarzenegger wrote. "He provided endless entertainment for all of us & inspiration for me. I’m not just saying that because he was a bodybuilder who placed in the Mr. Universe contest! He was an icon. My thoughts are with his family."

Catherine Zeta-Jones also posted a black-and-white photo of the two, penning a sweet message.

"Farewell my friend. I love you Sean Connery with all my heart. Until we meet again, I will cherish every moment I shared with you. My love to Micheline and the family. Love 'the kid,'" she wrote.

Robert De Niro also told ET in a statement: "I'm very sorry to hear about Sean’s passing. He seemed much younger than 90; I expected -- and hoped -- he’d be with us much longer. See you up there, Sean."

Hugh Jackman also wrote how he grew up idolizing Connery.

I grew up idolizing #SeanConnery. A legend on screen, and off. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/OU9QEy5fTB — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) October 31, 2020

Tippi Hedren, who co-starred with Connery in the Alfred Hitchcock 1964 thriller Marnie, also told ET in a statement: "I feel so fortunate to have worked with Sean. I am just so grateful to have had the honor of knowing him as a dear friend. He was a fabulous man and so very talented. He had a great sense of humor and he made our job fun. An elegant man, a brilliant actor and an over all amazing individual . Not to mention extremely attractive."

See how other celebs and fans are honoring late actor:

RIP the glorious Sean Connery pic.twitter.com/pzQ20gtFz9 — Elizabeth Hurley (@ElizabethHurley) October 31, 2020

RIP to our James Bond icon Sean Connery. https://t.co/io6akhEncy — Viola Davis (@violadavis) October 31, 2020

Few were cooler, few more suave, few more effortless. He showed us all how it could be done and he thrilled and entertained us the entire time. RIP Sir Sean Connery. https://t.co/hyyw52ZMa2 — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) October 31, 2020

He was my Dad’s James Bond, so Dad supported Mr. Connery’s career his entire life, always taking me to see any movie his fave actor was in. I have sweet memories of watching Dad watch his movie idol. So Sean Connery’s passing also feels like I’m losing Dad again. RIP, Dr. Jones. pic.twitter.com/8ElVyac1kV — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) October 31, 2020

Often, actors fall into categories or “types.” They find themselves being compared to others who display similar attributes. But once in a while, there r those who break the mold & shatter the norm to become a one of a kind. Brando. Nicholson. Connery. Today we lost a one of kind https://t.co/Ho43f26FWn — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 31, 2020

Sean Connery was a movie legend, even far into his golden years. Our strongest Bonds were formed by him, and he was Untouchable. He passed today at age 90, a suave hero to the end. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 31, 2020

Every day on set with #SeanConnery was an object lesson in how to act on screen. But all that charisma and power- that was utterly unique to Sean . RIP that great man , that great actor . https://t.co/W8MQrFYlJ0 — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) October 31, 2020

Though all of his Bond instalments are fun and two are among my favs of the series (From Russia With Love & Goldfinger), here are some non Bond Connery films I dearly love; Hell Drivers (a supporting role, but a badass flick), The Frightened City (clearly a dry run for Bond) 2/4 pic.twitter.com/DFpsiIY8nb — edgarwright (@edgarwright) October 31, 2020

Sean Connery in his first starring role, as a washed-up boxer. He was a fine actor and by most accounts a good guy. pic.twitter.com/q1kmxUrFGC — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 31, 2020

This year keeps getting worse .. words can't describe the talent and man that #SeanConnery was. I met him once and he was gracious and beautiful. A true icon and immense Scottish man. Rest In Peace — Kevin McKidd (@TheRealKMcKidd) October 31, 2020

RIP Sean Connery... the only Bond. From Scotland with Love and a broken heart 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿💔 https://t.co/jfMVXp0o8u — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) October 31, 2020

RIP Sir Sean Connery.. a trailblazer, a true legend and a gentleman https://t.co/hkLwouejZI — Robert Carlyle (@robertcarlyle_) October 31, 2020

RIP and in power to the most incredible and legendary Scotsman 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #SeanConnery #007forever 👊🏾❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/5tlhIGXXkk — Tommie Earl Jenkins (@teejaye84) October 31, 2020