'Scream VI' First Teaser Trailer: Watch Jenna Ortega Get Terrorized by Ghostface in NYC

Ahead of Scream IV's debut in theaters in March 2023, the slasher franchise has released the first official look at the latest sequel as the action moves from Woodsboro, California to New York City, where, according to the new poster, there are "new rules."

In the minute-long teaser, returning stars Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy Meeks-Martin), Jenna Ortega (Tara Carpenter), Mason Gooding (Chad Meeks-Martin) and Melissa Barrera (Sam Carpenter) are all seen being hunted down by Ghostface on a subway train crowded full of people dressed up for Halloween. Of course, in a car full of masked faces, it's hard to know which one is the killer. And as the clip suggests, "In a city of millions, no one hears you scream."

In addition to the four stars seen in the teaser, the film also welcomes back Hayden Panettiere as her Scream 4 character, Kirby Reed, and longtime franchise icon, Courteney Cox, as Gale Weathers. As previously reported, Neve Campbell will not be back as Sidney Prescott following a salary dispute.

Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group

Despite Campbell's decision to move on, Ortega teased to ET how the upcoming film will address Sidney's absence. "I feel like I can't really speak too much on that just because it's not necessarily my character," she shared. "But I will say there's so much going on in this next one, that it's so action-heavy and so gore-heavy that I think you're gonna be distracted almost."

"But it's very clear, like, there's references to Sidney, of course," she continued. "You know, it's nice because there's still a protectiveness in the script and that's something that the actors had naturally over her because, obviously, we respect her and we want the best for her. She's missed and thought of."

Not only that, but the new film, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, welcomes Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving to the franchise.

Based on the teaser, Ortega wasn't lying when she told ET that "Ghostface gets a lot more intimidating." She added that the new film "just gets more and more gory. I think that this is probably the most aggressive and violent version of Ghostface we've ever seen, which I think will really be fun to shoot."

Scream VI debuts in theaters on March 10, 2023.