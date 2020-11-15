'Scream' Cast Shares Which Characters They Wish Were Still Alive in Virtual Reunion

Almost 24 years since fans first encountered the infamous Ghostface killer in Scream, Neve Campbell, David Arquette and the cast of the thriller virtually reunited for a good cause on Saturday. The two were joined by Jamie Kennedy, Matthew Lillard, Rose McGowan and Skeet Ulrich, along with screenwriter Kevin Williamson.

Moderated by Variety's Jenelle Riley, the conversation began by asking everyone what their favorite memory from the first film was. For Williamson, as well as Arquette, it was meeting Wes Craven.

Campbell expressed that her time on the movie was "an incredible experience… We had a lot of fun..We knew it was great but you never know what's gonna happen."

Lillard, meanwhile, recalled reading the script for the first time and deciding that he would finish it in the daytime.

Williamson revealed that they had plans to originally kill Arquette's character, but luckily he's survived. When asked if Scream changed their perspective on horror films, Campbell admitted, "I'm not a big horror fan." She also shared that Jada Pinkett Smith, who was in the sequel, freaked out when she found out that she hadn't seen any of Craven's previous horror films.

They also touched on the upcoming Scream 5, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

"I'm thoroughly excited and blown away by the directors," Williamson said, adding, "They are going to make Wes proud."

Campbell also shared how the new directors sent her a note in her offer letter and how she knows that they have what it takes to continue Craven's legacy.

While none would tease what to expect, Arquette said, "I can tell you that Jack Quaid is in it and I knew him as a little kid and now he's this incredible actor," adding that Quaid is about the age he was when he first joined the franchise, which he called mind blowing.

They also got asked which characters they thought deserved to still be alive, however, they weren't allowed to name their characters.

Lillard, who portrayed Stuart, said "Everyone deserved [to live]…but it wouldn't be a horror film if everyone survived."

"But not Tatum," McGown joked of her character, with Campbell noting how epic her death was.

Kennedy also expressed that, "Scream would not have the same impact if I [Randy] didn't die. When Drew [Barrymore] went out it was the brilliance of it…that's what makes it so good."

Williamson, on his end, noted that he knew that nobody wanted Randy to die and that's when he knew he had to be killed off. "I made you fall in love with a character just so I could rip it away from you," he said.

The reunion comes as the fifth film in the Scream franchise is in production. The four films -- directed by Craven -- have grossed over $600 million at the global box office. Williamson wrote the original film as well as Scream 2 and Scream 4. Campbell, Arquette and Courteney Cox are all reprising their famous roles.

"I am excited to be stepping back into Sidney’s shoes and seeing Courteney and David,” Campbell told ET earlier this month. “These movies mean so much to me for my life and career and they are always a blast to do, so it should be fun,” the actress added.

New cast members include Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Dylan Minnette and Mason Gooding.

For more on the upcoming film, see below.