Scott Disick Wants Kourtney Kardashian to ‘Be Happy’ In New Relationship With Travis Barker, Source Says

Scott Disick only wants the best for his ex, Kourtney Kardashian. Disick has remained largely quiet regarding Kardashian's burgeoning romance with musician Travis Barker, but that doesn't mean he isn't supportive.

“Scott hasn't been reacting much to Kourtney and Travis dating," a source tells ET. "It's always a bit of an adjustment when one of them is dating someone new, but at the end of the day, he obviously wants Kourtney to be happy and they're focused on co-parenting together."

Disick and Kardashian share three children -- 11-year-old son Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign -- and the parents have remained close and dedicated co-parents since their high-profile split in July 2015.

Subsequently, the pair have both sparked new romances -- most notably, Kardashian's relationship with Younes Bendjima and Disick's romance with Sofia Richie. Recently, Disick rang in the New Year with 19-year-old model Amelia Hamlin in Mexico, and the source tells ET that Disick is "still dating Amelia and having fun with her."

As for Kardashian's new romance with the Blink-182 drummer, the source says, "Kourtney’s family is super supportive of the relationship and loves Travis."

"He has been a family friend for such a long time and Kourtney has been single for a while, so they're all very happy for her and think this is the healthiest relationship that she could be in," the source adds.

News first broke on Sunday that Kardashian and Barker had started dating.

A source previously told ET, "Kourtney and Travis have had a platonic relationship for years and they’ve been friends and family friends for a very long time, but recently something sparked and their relationship has turned romantic."

"They live on the same block and things are super easy between them because they know each other so well and just click and get one another," the source added. "Her kids and his kids get along so well too, which is a major plus for both of them."

Kardashian, 41, and Barker, 45, first alerted fans to their possible relationship over the weekend, as they appeared to be spending some quality time together at Kris Jenner's home in Palm Springs, California. The pair both shared poolside views of the backyard.

Barker is dad to 17-year-old son Landon and 15-year-old daughter Alabama, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

