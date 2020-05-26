Scott Disick Receives Birthday Love From Kardashian-Jenner Family

Happy birthday, Scott Disick!

The entrepreneur turned 37 on Tuesday, receiving plenty of birthday love from the Kardashian-Jenner family on social media. Scott shares three kids -- Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5 -- with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian.

Kris Jenner was one of the first to pay tribute early Tuesday, sharing a collage of cute pics and writing, "Happy birthday Scott!!!"

"You are such an amazing father, son, brother, partner, and friend!! Thank you for bringing so much love and laughter to our family!" she continued. "Thank you for your sense of adventure and always being there for all of us. You are amazing and I love you! Mama K xoxo 🎂🙏❤️."

Khloe shared similar sentiments, telling Scott in her own post, "Life would be SO boring without you!"

"Thank you for being such a great brother to me. Cheers to you being spoiled and I pray this year is filled with magic," she added. "You deserve only the best! We have so much more life to live 🙏🏽Forever family! I love you long time!"

Scott also received a shoutout from Kim, who tweeted, "Happy birthday Scott Disick!!! We have so many memories together. You are such an amazing father, brother and friend. Thank you for being such an amazing person to our family. I love you."

Meanwhile, Kourtney posted to her Instagram over the weekend that she and Scott "escaped to the desert," aka Lake Powell, with their kids.

It appears they had some fun riding horses...

...and checking out some cool architecture!

ET reported earlier this month that Scott had checked himself into rehab in Colorado, but has since left the facility.

"Scott has entered rehab for substance abuse issues," a source told ET at the time. "Scott has struggled with these issues for a while and although he was previously doing well, it was time for him to get help again."

"Kourtney and Sophia [Richie] were a big proponent in having Scott enter rehab in Colorado," the source continued. "At the end of the day, Scott needs to be clean to be around his children and family and that's everyone’s main focus right now ... is Scott's sobriety and the kids having a healthy father."

