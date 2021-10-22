Scott Disick Is 'Trying to Get Under Kourtney's Skin' After Her Engagement to Travis Barker, Source Says

The 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was recently seen with 23-year-old model Elizabeth Grace Lindley, Page Six reported, but a source tells ET that he's not dating anyone seriously. According to the source, Disick is also trying to get a reaction from 42-year-old Kardashian, with whom he shares three kids -- 11-year-old Mason, 9-year-old Penelope and 6-year-old Reign.

"Scott has been trying to do his own thing and process Kourtney and Travis' engagement," the source says. "He's getting back to going out and hitting the party scene again. He's not dating anyone seriously yet at this point, and he is also trying to get under Kourtney's skin by being spotted out and about."

The source notes that Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner has no plans of cutting Disick out of family celebrations now that her eldest daughter has completely moved on from him. However, Disick may no longer be interested in attending.

"Scott is still very close with Kris, along with other members of the family, and him and Kris talk to each other all the time," the source says. "He will still be included and welcomed in various Kardashian celebrations, including holidays, as he is still their family, but right now, he doesn't know if he will choose to be around."

"Scott is stewing over Kourtney and Travis' engagement and not happy at all," the source said. "He's lonely right now and not in a relationship, and is very jealous that things are working out for Kourtney. Scott would prefer to go back to when him and Kourtney were just getting along as co-parents without anyone else in their lives romantically."

"He's trying to figure out his next move when it comes to their kids," the source added. "Kourtney is trying to ignore any negativity from Scott because she has been down that road too many times to count and is just enjoying this moment."

During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special in June, Disick did give Kardashian his blessing for her relationship with 45-year-old Barker.

"I think if you really love somebody, you want them to be happy no matter what," he shared at the time. "So I do give her a blessing to be happy."