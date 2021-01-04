Scott Disick Can't Stop Flirting With Kourtney Kardashian During Their Night Alone on 'KUWTK'

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick will always have chemistry. In a new clip from Thursday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the two unexpectedly find themselves spending a night alone together without their three kids -- 11-year-old Mason, 8-year-old Penelope and 6-year-old Reign -- and their affection for one another is clear.

The exes crossed paths when Kourtney went to their vacation home in Malibu, California, alone to get work done, but discovers Scott in the kitchen making snacks. After Scott says Mason and Reign are "at mom's" and Kourtney shares that Penelope is spending the night at sister Khloe Kardashian's house, Scott suggests they watch a movie together.

"This is like the world bringing us together," Scott tells Kourtney about their unexpected meet-up.

He continues to flirt with her when she eats a cookie without getting any crumbs anywhere.

"That was exquisite," he compliments her. "You're an unbelievable woman."

Later, the conversation gets more intimate when Kourtney shares that her next article for her lifestyle platform Poosh will be about celibacy, and Scott says, "Oh, we practiced that for a while," while Kourtney disagrees. The two then joke about Kourtney calling Scott a porn star when they first got together, and Kourtney saying she doesn't dwell on their past.

"Oh, there's no dwelling, baby, you were with a porn star one time," Scott cracks.

Meanwhile, 41-year-old Kourtney tells cameras in a confessional that she can't remember the last time she and 37-year-old Scott spent time alone together without their kids.

"It's been years since we did that and it's just a little bit weird," she says.

Though she does admit she enjoyed herself in a later confessional with Scott by her side.

"I forgot how nice it is to just have a conversation with Scott without the kids -- we're friends," she says.

Scott adds, "Purely platonic," which causes Kourtney to burst out laughing.

Of course, those hoping for Kourtney and Scott to date again have been disappointed. Kourtney is currently seeing 45-year-old Travis Barker, while a source recently told ET that Scott appears to be getting more serious with 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin. According to the source, Scott is looking to temporarily move to Miami, Florida, with Hamlin, and would be splitting his time between Miami and Los Angeles, where his kids and Kourtney live.

"Amelia is planning on moving in with him," the source said. "Scott was lonely when he and Sofia [Richie] broke up, which is one of the reasons he and Amelia got together so quickly. They've been getting a bit more serious for now. Scott has been having a good time with Amelia."