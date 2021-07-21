Scooter Braun Files for Divorce From Yael Cohen Braun

Scooter Braun and Yael Cohen Braun are officially going their separate ways.

The talent manager filed for divorce on Wednesday, June 21, a rep for the Los Angeles Superior Court confirmed to ET. Scooter, 40, and Yael, 34, tied the knot on July 6, 2014, in Whistler, British Columbia. They share three children together -- Jagger, 6, Levi, 4, and Hart, 2.

Scooter's divorce filing comes just over a week after news broke that he and Yael had split after seven years of marriage. "News of their separation has been known among their friends for over a month," a source told ET at the time.

The two had just celebrated their 7-year wedding on July 6, with Scooter taking to Instagram to commemorate the day.

"If just for the kids you have given me everything. But thanks to you I have grown, I have been pushed to be the best version of myself and to continue growing and learning," he captioned a black-and-white photo from their nuptials. "That all happened because you came in to my life."

"Seven years. The adventure is just beginning," he added. "Thank you Yae. I love you. Happy anniversary."

Though Yael didn't post anything to her own feed for their anniversary, she did comment on Scooter's post, writing, "💕 A Team 4lyfe 💕."

She also gave him a shout-out for Father's Day. "Thank you for creating the three loves of our life with me. They’re most likely yours," she joked.

