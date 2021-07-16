'Schmigadoon!' Trailer: Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Get Lost in a Musical Town

Welcome to a little town, full of singing people known as Schmigadoon. That’s where Cecily Strong and Keegan Michael-Key’s characters, Melissa and Josh, find themselves while on a misguided backpacking trip to fix their relationship in the first trailer for the upcoming Apple TV+ musical comedy series from executive producer Lorne Michaels.

A parody of the Golden Age of musicals, Schmigadoon! stars Strong and Key as a couple who get stuck in a magical town populated by eccentric characters played by an all-star cast, including Alan Cumming (Mayor Menlove), Kristin Chenoweth (Mildred Layton), Aaron Tveit (Danny Bailey), Dove Cameron (Betsy), Ariana DeBose (Emma Tate), Fred Armisen (Reverend Layton), Jaime Camil (Doc Lopez), Jane Krakowski (The Countess) and Ann Harada (Florence Menlove).

Over the course of the six-episode season, Melissa and Josh will learn that the only way to leave is to find their one true love, which may not be with each other.

Created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio and directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, the series also features Allison Silverman (Portlandia), Julie Klausner (Difficult People), and SNL breakout star Bowen Yang as writers on the show.

While speaking to ET, Yang revealed that working on the series required him to watch a lot of Rodgers and Hammerstein productions as they researched the era they were sending up. But for him, one of the best parts was getting to work with Cumming, who he said is “someone I’ve looked up to for so long.”

The first two episodes of Schmigadoon! will premiere Friday, July 16, 2021 on Apple TV+, with new episodes debuting weekly.