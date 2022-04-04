Saweetie Makes Red Carpet Outfit Change at the GRAMMYs

Saweetie always comes to slay and the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards were no exception. The GRAMMY-nominated rapper stepped out in two different outfits Sunday night.
Saweetie first hit the red in a hot pink skirt and bra set by Valentino. She completed the look with matching evening gloves, a diamond necklace and an equally glittering bracelet in the shape of a snake. Saweetie rocked a short, sliver-hued 'do for the occasion.
For her second look, she donned a black, custom Oscar de la Renta number, keeping her hair the same for the outfit change. The strapless high-low look was a much cooler alternative in the scorching Las Vegas heat, which saw many attendees reaching for a fan while on the red carpet.
That wasn't her last outfit change either. The "Icy" rapper also stepped into a nude, lace halter gown during the show.
Saweetie was nominated for two GRAMMYs Sunday night, including Best New Artist and Best Rap Song for "Best Friend."
The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards are broadcasting live on CBS and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.
