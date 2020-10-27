'Saved by the Bell' Trailer: Reboot Brings Original Stars and New Bayside Students Together

A trailer for the Saved by the Bell reboot is finally here! After several teases and photos, fans are getting a more in-depth look at what to expect from Peacock's reimagining of the '90s series ahead of the show's Nov. 25 premiere.

In the trailer that debuted on Tuesday, familiar faces abound, with Mark Paul Gosselaar's still blond-haired Zack Morris at the center of the story as the governor of California who sends students from closed underfunded schools to Bayside High, forcing the students there -- one of whom is his son -- to face reality.

"Why is everybody so rich?" one of the new kids questions walking into school for the first time, while a returning Bayside student brags about having DJ Khalid's baby making her a playlist.

Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez make appearances in the trailer as well, with the pair reprising their roles as Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater, respectively.

"Bayside is where I finally felt like I belong," Lopez's A.C. tells a new student. "This place is magic."

In addition to the returning characters, John Michael Higgins, Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah and Haskiri Velazquez will join the cast.

When ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to Gosselaar back in April, the 46-year-old actor described how he felt watching the trailer for the first time, after not being on set with the cast for much of the filming.

"I hadn’t been on set, everything for us has just been prep, but watching the trailer and seeing how it's shot, I think it's very smart," he said. "... It looks amazing and the content is great."

Despite his love for the original series and his character, Gosselaar told ET that jumping back into Zack Morris' shoes wasn't easy.

"I was taking the week we had before the lockdown to get back into the character, to understand him, because there is a way that he says things and if you say it in the wrong way, it can come off very douchey," he noted. "The actor who plays my son, Mitchell Hoog, I think he's brilliantly cast, and he does a really good job of toeing that line -- saying things that are offensive, but if you say them in the light of the Zack Morris way, it's effervescent and you can’t take offense to it."

Saved by the Bell will premiere Wednesday, Nov. 25 on Peacock.