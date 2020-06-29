Save Up to 50% Off Sunglasses at the Amazon Summer Sale: Huge Deals on Tory Burch, Ray Ban and More

Shade up for the summer at the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale. But act fast, because this Amazon fashion event ends soon.
Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Levi's, Tumi luggage and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.
If, like us, you’ve lost one too many pairs of sunglasses over past summers, there’s a great range of discounted pairs up for grabs in the Big Style Sale. Prices are as low as $13.94 for these pink and gold, round, metal framed SOJOS sunnies. Popular brands like Ray-Ban have also slashed prices for the Amazon Summer Sale.
We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories this week including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.
Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Check out ET Style's top sunglasses picks below and shop Amazon Big Style Sale Accessories here.
This fun range comes in an array of frames, including leopard-print, and lens colors including blue and pink
These tortoiseshell shades from Tory Burch (Savvy shopper alert: The same style in black is just $77.55!)
RELATED CONTENT: