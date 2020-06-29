Save Up to 40% Off Adidas Clothing and Shoes at the Amazon Summer Sale

Shop these big deals on Adidas clothing, accessories and footwear for the whole family with Amazon's fashion summer sale event! The Adidas sale is happening right now as part of the Amazon Summer Sale (aka Big Style Sale). This is your chance to score up to 60% off on Adidas. No promo code is needed.

Purchase amazing discounts on popular Adidas running shoe styles, three-stripe track pants, workout tees, sports bras, socks and so many more options from the brand. You're sure to find essential items and something new to wear for your at-home workouts, the gym or when you're out and about.

Amazon continues to drop major deals, markdowns and discounts across fashion categories this evening. This include dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Ahead, check out ET Style's top picks.