Savannah Chrisley Praises Mom Julie in Birthday Tribute Ahead of Prison Sentence

Savannah Chrisley is celebrating her mom. Just days before Julie Chrisley is set to report to federal prison, her daughter took to Instagram to share a birthday tribute to the now 50-year-old reality star.

To mark the milestone birthday, Savannah shared a compilation video that featured her favorite moments with her mom and was set to The Band Perry's 2013 track, "Mother Like Mine."

"Happy Birthday to the most amazing woman that I know," Savannah began her lengthy caption. "Dear Mom, I know this isn't the birthday we had imagined but I'll make it up to you. Unfortunately, we are one of many that the system has failed and I will continue to fight the good fight until we're all home together."

"Thank you for being the mom that every girl dreams of having. For a lot of people…you only exist in fairytales but for me…YOU'RE my real life angel," she added. "You have a heart that is full of love and kindness. Mom. You are magnificent. You are the most beautiful woman I know. Your beauty is so much more than skin deep. You ooze such extravagant love for human kind that it radiates from every part of you."

Savannah continued, "There have been times in life to where I've hit rock bottom…and you've saved me. Time and time again…you show up."

The 25-year-old reality star continued her post by thanking her mom for everything she's done for her.

"Thank you for being my superhero. Thank you for teaching me love, kindness, grace, and understanding. Oh…and I haven’t quite mastered those things haha I'll never be you…But I'll always try to be!" Savannah wrote. "Thank you for showing me what a woman of faith looks like…a woman who seeks Jesus even when it's hard."

"And lastly…thank you for loving my daddy so deeply and so beautifully," she continued of Todd Chrisley. "You've shown me what it means to be a ONE OF A KIND kinda wife. The love you've shown to him has helped to mold the tender love and incredible respect I have for my daddy. There's no greater than you mama. Let's fight the good fight!"

Julie and Todd were convicted in their tax fraud trial in June. Five months later, a federal judge sentenced Todd to 12 years in prison and Julie to seven years in prison. Both Chrisleys were also sentenced to 16 months probation.

The next month, ET confirmed that Todd will serve his time at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, while Julie will be about two and a half hours away at Federal Correctional Institution Marianna. Both will be placed under minimum security in their respective facilities.

They are set to report to their respective prisons on Jan. 17, after their motion for bail pending their appeal was denied.

On the couple's Chrisley Confessions podcast, Todd addressed his and Julie's ongoing appeal.

"We cannot discuss the case because the appeal has now been [filed]," he said. "... Don't think we're avoiding wanting to tell you something, because we're not. It's that we've been told we cannot. Continue to pray for us if it's in your heart and your will to do so."