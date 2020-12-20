'Saturday Night Live': Michael Che Tricks Colin Jost Into Making Fun of Wife Scarlett Johansson

As fans of Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update" know, hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che have an annual joke swap tradition that always gets them in hot water. This year, however, Che took it to a new level with a surprising twist that led to Jost poking fun at his own wife, Scarlett Johansson.

The way it works is each of the hosts writes a joke for the other to read, which they do without getting a chance to read them first. Typically, this leads to Che writing surprisingly racist jokes that make Jost look really bad without context.

Jost, in turn, often writes jokes for Che that are either insulting to his intelligence or sexual prowess. And this is how it went this year -- until Che's final joke for Jost, which clearly took him by surprise.

"It was announced that Creed singer Scott Stapp will play Frank Sinatra in an upcoming movie," Jost said, reading the joke off cue cards while clearly nervous about where the joke was heading. "But the good news is Sammy Davis Jr. will be played by Scarlett Johansson."

The surprisingly biting burn pokes fun at Johansson's past controversies when it comes to taking on roles that have gotten her accused of whitewashing or appropriation -- most notably the actress' starring role in Ghost in the Shell.

Jost shook his head in embarrassment and Che laughed and signed off for them, closing out the final "Weekend Update" of 2020.

Jost and Johansson tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in October. The newlyweds shared the news via the Instagram account for Meals on Wheels, which posted a pic of the Staten Island Ferry pulling the traditional wedding day aluminum cans, with the caption, "Jost Married."

Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.