'Saturday Night Live': Lizzo Addresses Chris Evans Pregnancy Rumors in Hilarious Debut Monologue

Lizzo made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut, and hit the stage with a bold, confident energy that set the bar high for the night.

The "Juice" songstress walked out to loud cheers rocking a blue, shimmering fringe-covered ensemble and poked fun at her own risqué public persona.

"My name is Lizzo and, yes, I'm shocked I have clothes on too," she said with a laugh. "I'm really excited. Tonight, we're going to make history! That's right, we're going to break the record for the amount of time 'b**ch' is said on live TV!"

After introducing her mom, who was in the audience and cheering her on, Lizzo said that she also wanted to "address some rumors" that have been floating around about her.

"I read a lot online that I'm dating every little white boy in Hollywood. They think I'm collecting members of one direction like infinity stones," Lizzo joked. "I even heard a rumor that I'm pregnant with Chris Evans' baby. I have no idea where that one started."

"It could be the TikTok where I said, 'I am pregnant with Chris Evans' baby,'" she added with a laugh. "It's called manifesting, OK!?"

Lizzo also addressed how she was actually fairly nervous when she first got the call to host, and explained, "I know it's shocking that I'm nervous because I'm the one who said, 'I just took a DNA test, turns out I'm 100% that b**ch.' Well, to be completely honest, I'm really like 50 percent 'that b**ch,' 10 percent 'boss b**ch,' and 40 percent 'flute playing, band nerd b**ch.'"

"But I'm thrilled to be hosting this particular episode, especially because I do love tonight's musical guest: Me!" she added with laugh.

That's right! Lizzo pulled double duty as the host and musical guest!

Recently, Lizzo spoke SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up about her new song, "About Damn Time," and was asked if hosting and performing on SNL was an idea that she presented or if SNL asked her to do it.

"It's actually terrifying. So no, I think they came to me and, um, no, I, I don't wanna say it, cause if I didn't want it, I wouldn't do it," Lizzo explained. "I don't do nothing I don't want to do. But it is a tall order. I'm nervous. You know what I'm saying?"

"You know what I'm most nervous of is laughing," she said. "I gotta do at least one sketch where I'm in character," she said. "I'm such a smiley, laughy b**ch. Like, I don't know if I'm gonna be able to take anybody serious. Like Kate McKinnon looking at me like, how can you keep a straight face?!"

Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.