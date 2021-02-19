Sasha Calle Cast as DCEU's Supergirl in Upcoming 'Flash' Movie

Sasha Calle is officially the new Supergirl!

The Young and the Restless star has been cast as the DC Comics heroine in the upcoming The Flash movie. The Boston-born, Colombian actress is the first Latina Supergirl ever in DC history.

Director Andy Muschietti confirmed the news on his Instagram on Friday, by sharing video of him telling Calle, 25, that she had landed the role. He first asks her if she can fly in real life, to which she replies, "If you need me to."

"You want to fly?" he then asks.

"Yeah, I would love to," she says, before he shows her the Supergirl costume and says, "Well, maybe you will need this. You're Supergirl."

Calle begins to break down in tears as he congratulates her in Spanish. "Estás bien, Sasha? Felicitaciones, congratulations, Sasha."

Calle is known for her role as Lola Rosales on The Young and the Restless. She was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series last year. She also starred in the YouTube series Socially Awkward.

Helen Slater first played Supergirl in the 1984 movie. Melissa Benoist currently stars as the heroine in The CW series.

The Flash will see Ezra Miller's Barry Allen racing through the multiverse, rubbing elbows with not only Ben Affleck's Batman but Michael Keaton's Bruce Wayne, too. (Keaton played the part in 1989's Tim Burton-directed Batman and its sequel, 1992's Batman Returns.)

The Flash is scheduled to be released Nov. 4, 2022.