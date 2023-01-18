Sarah Michelle Gellar Won't Let Daughter Charlotte Act on Camera Until She's Graduated High School

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s 13-year-old daughter, Charlotte, is eager to follow in her famous parents' footsteps. But the Hollywood veterans have some clear rules when it comes to their oldest child getting into the business.

In a new profile for The Hollywood Reporter, Gellar talks about Charlotte's newfound passion for acting, noting that she won't let her get in front of a camera for a while.

"We have rules in place. She can’t be in front of a camera until she graduates high school," Gellar says of her daughter. "She says to me, ‘That’s unfair. You were a child actor.’ Yes, I was. But I was not the child of two famous parents.”

Prinze Jr. also seems to be on the same page as his wife, crediting Charlotte's interest in the industry with the couple's recently respective returns to the screen.

“From my vantage point, Sarah always had the hunger to go back to acting,” the rom-com standout shares. “I could tell from the way she watches TV, analyzing it, and how she talks about movies on the drive home [from the theater]. Once our daughter started taking it seriously, both of us just instinctually wanted to show her the way we think it should be done.”

ET spoke with Gellar about her daughter's interest in acting back in December 2022 at The Wrap's Power Women Summit, where she had a more practical outlook on Charlotte's passions.

"I really need her to do a job where she can take care of me the rest of my life, and this is such an unbalanced industry. You know, I'd like something a little more secure, but I don't have a say in that," she joked at the time.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Netflix

Gellar and Prinze Jr. are also parents to son Rocky, 10. The couple has kept their kids mostly off social media and away from public events. Charlotte did accompany her mother to a Los Angeles screening of her Netflix film, Do Revenge, back in September. She also cheered on mutual pal Selma Blair during her recent stint on Dancing With the Stars.

"I think my daughter takes the cake as the most excited. She almost gave up her 13th birthday to be able to be there for her first performance," Gellar previously told ET of Charlotte's support for Blair. "So I said, 'No, you don't give up, that's a once-in-a-lifetime thing. You have your 13th birthday. We'll go later.'"