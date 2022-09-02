Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Childhood Throwback With Her 'Buffy' Co-Star Seth Green

The 44-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate Green's 48th birthday. She posted a picture of them as kids and captioned the post, "Happy birthday @sethgreen I've loved you a long time!!!" The adorable throwback photo shows Seth dressed in what can only be described as a valiant attempt at looking like Inspector Gadget. He's got his arm around Gellar, who is sporting a bright pink getup.

Perhaps they were celebrating Halloween, or maybe even attending a costume party of sorts. In any event, it's not the first time Gellar's posted that photo on Instagram. She included it in a video tribute to Green exactly a year ago on the actor's birthday. At the time, Gellar's caption read in part, "Well @sethgreen, 36 plus years of friendships, 3 continents, goodness knows how many hair colors, and shockingly for hollywood, only two marriages between us 😂 Sadly this is the longest I’ve gone without a hug from you EVER. So on your birthday, this digital hug and trip down memory lane will have to do. Happy birthday my dear friend, I miss you madly."

For good measure, Green also gave himself a birthday shoutout with a post on Instagram and teased his upcoming Super Bowl commercial. In the 21-second clip, Green reprises his role as the beloved Scott Evil character from the Austin Powers films.

Green starred as Daniel "Oz" Osbourne in the WB's supernatural drama series alongside Gellar, who played the titular character for seven seasons. In fact, it was just last summer when Gellar spilled the beans to ET's Rachel Smith about her two kids' reaction to watching her in the iconic horror series. The good news, they dig it!

"My kids, up until the pandemic, hadn't really seen anything that I had done except, I think they'd seen Scooby Doo," Gellar said. "But during the pandemic, my daughter and my son started Buffy, and it was so interesting to watch their reactions."

The actress explained that her 11-year-old daughter Charlotte and her 8-year-old son Rocky, whom she shares with husband Freddie Prinze Jr., both enjoy the show for different reasons.

"My boy was into it for the villains, and my daughter was into it for the love stories," Gellar explained.

Gellar first shared on The Kelly Clarkson Show back in October 2020 about her kids dabbling in her show. The bad news? Gellar didn't have the greatest memory when her kids pelted her with questions about the show.

"They'll always ask questions and I'll be like, 'I don't remember. I'll have to text someone and ask,'" she said at the time. "They think they know it better than me at this point."