Sarah Michelle Gellar & Selma Blair Attempt to Recreate Their 'Cruel Intentions' Kiss: Watch!

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair are revisiting their famous kiss! The friends won the 2000 MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss for their steamy lip lock in 1999's Cruel Intentions -- and now they've won another award for it 20 years later!

Gellar, 43, and Blair, 48, were honored again for their kiss -- this time winning GOAT: Legendary Lip Lock -- at Sunday's MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star joked their kiss is the "single most awarded kiss in cinema history." "You don't have to Google it. I already did," she quipped.

"I think the reason the kiss has resonated with people for so long is not just for the initial shock value but because it was a catalyst for so many young people to help them realize certain aspects of their sexuality and help make people comfortable to be who they really are," Blair shared.

Gellar added, "It also represented a paradigm shift to a new dynamic towards acceptance in pop culture. Also, it was super hot."

"So as a special thanks," Blair said, "we'd like to recreate it, right here, for you guys."

The only way to safely kiss your crush in 2020 💔 #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/0Wev6h87e5 — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) December 7, 2020

However, it was a very much a kiss for 2020 -- meaning coronavirus precautions prevented it from actually happening. A plexiglass partition kept the pair from really locking lips. But they still gave it their best, most hilariously awkward attempt even through the plastic divider.

"Stay safe MTV," Gellar said, disappointed. "And 2020, end soon."

Sunday wasn't the first time Gellar and Blair have recreated their memorable kiss. They reenacted it onstage while accepting their award in 2000, as well as on other occasions throughout the years.

"Ready for the @MTV GOAT Awards tonight at 8pm!" Blair wrote on Instagram on Sunday afternoon, alongside photos of herself and Gellar.

"Looking back 20 years ago... A kiss. Between two young actresses. On screen. In a mainstream teen movie. In 2000. It was a sweet and delicious kiss for my character, Cecile. And she wanted more. And I must say it was a really good kiss. What feels so delicious to me now is how it isn’t shocking in 2020. It stands for a shift in thinking," she continued. "I am honored to be the GOAT kiss with my dear friend @sarahmgellar... who has been by my side through the excitement, the slow times, the changes, the kids, in sickness and in health. Thank you @rogerkumble for giving me this…my first big movie. And for giving me this space to say I have always been honored to be an actress. To be allowed. To say thank you. It has been a dream come true. May we all kiss one day again soon. This one will always be a point of pride. 💋🌈 #MTVawards."

The 2020 MTV Movie Awards: Greatest of All Time special airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT.