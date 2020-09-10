Sarah Michelle Gellar Says Her Kids Are Watching 'Buffy,' But She's Still a 'Disappointment' to Them

If the apocalypse comes, beep mom! Sarah Michelle Gellar is sharing a huge part of her life with her two kids. The 43-year-old actress revealed to Kelly Clarkson that her and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s 11-year-old daughter, Charlotte, and their 8-year-old son, Rocky, have started binging Buffy the Vampire Slayer since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent quarantine.

"We just started," Gellar shared on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "I never thought to show it to them and they asked during quarantine. We were trying to find shows to binge. And I was like, 'OK!' I didn't even know if they'd be into it. But they are so into it."

While Gellar was the star of the series, she's still not living up to her kids' expectations.

"I'm the world's biggest disappointment for them because they'll always ask questions and I'll be like, 'I don't remember. I'll have to text someone and ask,'" she said. "They think they know it better than me at this point."

One upside of her kids watching the hit Joss Whedon fantasy series is that it's earned Gellar major brownie points.

"My son actually thinks that I'm cool now," she joked.

Gellar played Buffy Summers on all seven seasons of the series, and in addition to watching Buffy in quarantine, she also excited fans by slipping back into her season 1 prom dress from the show's first season finale, "Prophecy Girl."

"All dressed up and no where to go. 'I say we party' #safeathome #prophecygirl," Gellar captioned the photo of herself in the white dress with a black leather jacket and pink hair.

Watch the video below for more Buffy fun.