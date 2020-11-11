Sarah Michelle Gellar Reacts to Stacey Abrams Tweeting About the 'Buffy' Love Triangle

Turns out, Stacey Abrams doesn't just organize voters in Georgia, she's also a big Buffy the Vampire Slayer fan! Earlier this week, the 46-year-old politician and activist briefly paused on tweeting about Georgia's upcoming Senate runoff election to weigh in on one of Buffy's biggest love triangles.

"To be fair, Angel was the right boyfriend for Buffy coming into her power. Spike was the right m night to be with as she became the power," Abrams wrote, referencing David Boreanaz's vampire character of Angel and James Marsters role as the vampire Spike.

In the series, Buffy and Angel are together in the first three seasons and Buffy and Spike's romance heats up in season 6.

Buffy herself, Sarah Michelle Gellar, was thrilled to see Abrams' interest in the series, posting the tweet to her Instagram Stories with the icon "verified fangirl," and a GIF of Taylor Swift jumping and clapping.

Sarah Michelle Gellar/ Instagram Story

Earlier in the week, Gellar had posted a collage featuring Abrams, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg to Instagram, writing, "As the mother of a daughter, I will never forget the moment that we watched together, as the first woman was called as Vice President elect. And, as the mother of a son, to show him that Men and Women are partners and can accomplish anything when paired with respect. Thank you to @staceyabrams and #ruthbaderginsburg and everyone that came before for making this moment possible."