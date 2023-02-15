Sarah Michelle Gellar on If She'll Be in the New 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Sequel (Exclusive)

"That's funny, I heard that news as well," Gellar exclusively told ET after being honored with the SCAD TVFest Icon Award in Atlanta, Georgia, likely a subtle nod to her husband's involvement. "And one of my best friends [Jennifer Kaytin Robinson] is directing it. It’s interesting, isn’t it?"

Gellar revealed that Robinson floated the idea of having her possibly appear again as Helen, but the Wolf Pack actress reminded her of one not-so-tiny issue.

"As I explained to Jennifer, I am dead. I am dead dead. On ice," Gellar reminded of her character's violent fate in the original movie. "She's like, 'Are you sure you're dead dead?' I'm like, 'It's soap dish dead. I don't have a head. You can't write for someone that doesn't have a head. I'm dead.'"

So while it appears a cameo by Gellar is not exactly in the cards, she reminisced about making the movie more than two decades ago and revisiting it now.

"My husband is starting a podcast going over old horror movies and the first one that they're doing on his podcast is I Know What You Did Last Summer. So he was at the house watching it and I honestly don't think that I'd seen it since it came out. I was watching that scene when she's like two seconds away from getting to the party and then they get her... I know," Gellar remembered.

"Also, if you notice, at some point I ditch the heels and I'm barefoot because I ditched the crown and the heels," she pointed out.

Columbia Pictures/Getty Images

The original film followed four young friends bound by a tragic accident who are reunited when they find themselves being stalked by a hook-wielding maniac in their small seaside town. The sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, was released a year later, in 1998 with Hewitt and Prinze returning.

Phillippe spoke with ET ahead of the Super Bowl about possibly appearing in the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel, revealing that he hasn't been approached about reprising his role. "Someone mentioned this to me. I don't even know what you're talking about," he admitted. "I don't even know about it." (Last August, Phillippe shared in a separate interview with ET that he had reconnected with Gellar at Cruel Intentions co-star Selma Blair's birthday party.)

Gellar sat down with ET to celebrate receiving the SCAD TVFest Icon Award and she looked back on her decades-long career, going down memory lane on many of her iconic roles, as well as memorable red carpet and on-set moments.

"I can’t speak of myself and call myself an icon 'cause that feels very odd, but I’m really, really honored," the 45-year-old actress said. "I’m hoping that this isn’t some retirement party they’re throwing me."