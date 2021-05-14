Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Rare Photo of Son to Mark His High School Graduation

Sarah Jessica Parker is celebrating her son, James Wilkie.

The Sex and the City star posted a rare photo of her and husband Matthew Broderick's 18-year-old son to mark his high school graduation. The photo shows James wearing a purple hoodie and standing outside while in New York City.

"Into the sunset of his High School career. Field day. The period at the end of a long sentence. And all the sunrises and sunsets in his future," Parker wrote. "It's a milestone. Not fully understood til it's on your doorstep. And til they cross the threshold into their next mostly mysterious chapter."

"Just like all the other chapters that are part of the epic novel that is the story of child and parent. We, all of us Parker-Brodericks are proud, weepy and so looking forward to celebrating your coming graduation," the designer continued, concluding by telling her son to "Enjoy this beautiful day, you have earned it. We love you so dear Son and brother."

Parker and Broderick are also parents to 11-year-old twins Tabitha and Marion. The couple has been married since 1997 and will be celebrating their 24-year wedding anniversary on May 19.

Broderick and Parker's son turned 18 on Oct. 28, just days before Election Day. The actress penned a touching note in honor of her son's big milestone on social media.

"I marvel at the passing of those years but equally the young man you are becoming. My love for you is an ache and an honor. As you leap toward and into your future, I remain your privileged and steadfast confident and joyful witness to the year ahead," she added. "Happy birthday my first time voter. I love you so. X, Mama."

The actress rarely shares photos of her children, only sharing snippets of her personal life on her Instagram.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Parker teased some of the questions she and the rest of the ladies plan to answer in And Just Like That...

"Cynthia, Kristin, and I are all excited about the time that has passed," she said. "You know, who are they in this world now? Have they adapted? What part have they played? Where have they fallen short as women, as friends, and how are they finding their way? Did they move with momentum? Are they like some people who are confused, threatened, nervous [by what’s happening in the world]? I’m so curious and excited to see how the writers imagine these women today."

"What is their relationship to social media? What has changed? What is their life like?" she added. "For Carrie, who doesn’t have family beyond her friendships, where is she professionally? How have all of these political changes affected her work? Is she still writing a column? Has she written any more books? Or does she have a podcast? What does fashion mean to her now? How have the friendships changed or not changed, and has her social circle grown?"

