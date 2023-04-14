Sarah Jessica Parker Seals Filming Season 2 of 'And Just Like That' With a Kiss

Sarah Jessica Parker has sealed season two of And Just Like That... with a kiss!

The woman synonymous with Carrie Bradshaw commemorated the end of filming the highly anticipated new episodes with an Instagram post on Thursday, seemingly from the cast and crew's wrap party.

In the blurry picture, Parker gives co-star Nicole Ari Parker a kiss on the cheek against what appears to be a bar. "Wrap parties=kissing. But not goodbye," the actress captioned the photo. "@nicoleariparker you ALWAYS smell so good. @justlikethatmax a season of love. Crew, cast you were ALL heavenly. X, Your SJ."

Meanwhile, fans in the comments were clamoring for details and answers to their questions about the next season, namely the Aidan Shaw of it all.

"Hopefully Aiden made it to the end...and I mean WITH Carrie, not dying," one comment read, a reference to Mr. Big's shocking death in the season one premiere.

Another fan added, "When will we feast our eyes on this work of art? We've been waiting patiently, dreaming of the day Aiden Shaw returns."

Of course, it's no secret at this point that John Corbett is reprising his role as Parker's famous other love interest for the second season following the loss of Mr. Big. In January, SJP shared photos of them holding hands in the middle of the street. "Shh. Don’t tell anyone," the post's caption teased.

The following month, new photos of them kissing on set gave Aidan fans the assurance that sparks will fly between the characters again.

One important question remains: When is the season two premiere?