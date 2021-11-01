Sarah Jessica Parker Responds to Commenter Saying She 'Dislikes' Kim Cattrall After 'SATC' Announcement

Noticeably missing from the announcement and posts is Kim Cattrall, who famously played Samantha Jones in both the beloved HBO series and the two films. In recent years, there has seemingly been a falling out between Cattrall and the rest of the cast, with the 64-year-old actress saying she would never return to the SATC franchise.

While responding to fans on her Instagram page, Parker had nothing but love for Cattrall and her character, Samantha.

"Happy to see you back but will miss Kim/Samantha," one commenter wrote, to which Parker replied, "We will too. We loved her so. X"

When another fan talked about missing Samantha, Parker responded, "She will always be there. And we are so excited. X."

Parker also shot down the rumors of a feud between herself and Cattrall. replying to one fan who said that the 55-year-old actress, who plays Carrie Bradshaw in the series, "disliked" Cattrall.

"No. I don't dislike her. I've never said that. Never would. Samantha isn't part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do. X" Parker wrote.

When one fan suggested Jennifer Coolidge take over the role of Samantha Jones, SJP replied, "We have some new stories to tell. We are excited. X"

As for other returning members of the cast, both Davis and Nixon replied to co-star Willie Garson, who plays pal Stanford Blatch, thus teasing his possible return.

When Parker was asked about her on-screen husband, Mr. Big, played by Chris Noth, she simply replied, "Wait and see... x"

Last month, Cattrall opened up on the Women's Prize for Fiction podcast about the backlash she received after announcing she would no longer be playing Samantha Jones.

"I remember getting a lot of grief on social media for not wanting to do a film. It was astonishing some of the things people wrote to me -- 'I work in a bank and I don't like this person and I don't like the hours, but I do it. So you just do it!'" Cattrall shared. "Give me what I want. I do it. I'm miserable, you be miserable too."

In July 2019, Cattrall said she would "never" return to the role, adding, "It's a no from me. You learn lessons in life and my lesson is to do work with good people and try and make it fun."