Sarah Jessica Parker Pens Touching Tribute on Son James Wilkie's 18th Birthday: See the Throwback Pics!

Sarah Jessica Parker's little boy is all grown up. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate her and Matthew Broderick's son James Wilkie's 18th birthday, writing a touching message about the young man he's becoming.

"October 28th, 2020," Parker began her post, which included adorable throwback pics of James as a kid. "My beloved son, James Wilkie, On this day, you are 18 years old."

"I marvel at the passing of those years but equally the young man you are becoming. My love for you is an ache and an honor. As you leap toward and into your future, I remain your privileged and steadfast confident and joyful witness to the year ahead," she added. "Happy birthday my first time voter. I love you so. X, Mama."

In addition to their son, Parker and Broderick share 11-year-old twin daughters Tabitha and Marion. In an interview with ET last year, the Sex and the City star opened up about being a mom to three -- and admitted she "can't imagine" what life will be like when James heads off to college.

"I can't know, I can't imagine what that feeling is to say goodbye to a child and hope you've left them with everything they need, here and here," she said, pointing to her head and heart.

Parker shared that above all else, she wants to teach her kids to be curious and that success is not actually the endpoint.

"I think what's important for them to see is that I like being a working person, and it's hard and it's interesting to me," she noted. "I'm a curious person. Really, what I like to share with them is being curious has rewards and they don't come immediately. It's a cumulation of curiosity and asking questions and seeking out opportunities. But what I want to tell them is curiosity is the gateway to all sorts of things you might never have imagined. And success is not the destination point for me and I don't want them to focus on success because I think it's come to me too much. The destination is having experiences, learning how to be with other people and what are coping mechanisms in a challenging day?"

"What do you learn by something that seems scary or forbidden in some way?" she continued. "What is it like to try to do something that you feel you’re not good at? Or have a relationship with somebody in your classroom that on the surface would appear somebody that you're not going to connect with? I think the more we learn about each other and the more we run toward the unknown, the more empathy we build, the more understanding we have."

