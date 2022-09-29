Sarah Jessica Parker Has Family Emergency, Misses NYC Ballet Gala and Press Event

Sarah Jessica Parker is dealing with a family emergency, her rep told ET, which has caused her to miss out on two events.

ET can confirm that the 57-year-old actress pulled out of the global virtual press conference for Hocus Pocus 2 on Wednesday, and also did not attend the New York Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center on Wednesday night. The event's rep did not elaborate on the family emergency.

The gala is an event Parker attends annually and was expected to be honored this year. A source told Page Six that moments after Parker arrived at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center, she left. According to the website, it was announced from the stage that the actress left because of a “sudden devastating family situation."

Though Parker wasn't in attendance, several of her longtime friends were, including Sex and the City star Kristin Davis, Andy Cohen, and Amy Sedaris.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

This week, Parker has been doing press for the highly-anticipated sequel, Hocus Pocus 2, and was photographed at the film's New York City premiere on Tuesday with her husband, Matthew Broderick, and their 13-year-old twin daughters, Tabitha and Marion.

"The easy part is just being back among this group, and getting to tell another chapter in the story, and working with Anne [Fletcher] and the great musical department, and getting to sing again and flying -- flying, flying, flying, flying," she told ET of Hocus Pocus 2, which premieres on Disney+ on Friday.

