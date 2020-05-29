Sarah Ferguson Shares Sweet Message for Daughter Beatrice on What Was Supposed to Be Her Wedding Day

Sarah Ferguson is celebrating her daughter on what was supposed to be her wedding day. The 60-year-old Duchess of York took to Instagram on Friday to write a sweet note to her eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, who was scheduled to wed Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on May 29.

"Love you my darling Beatrice," Sarah wrote alongside a childhood photo of Beatrice, 31. "You have given me more joy than I could ever wish for."

"I am so excited to celebrate yours and Edo’s love when we all are out of lockdown," she continued. "The most important thing is health and love and today I send it to you and all the other people that were getting married during this time... so proud of you all."

Beatrice's wedding date was first announced in February, with the royal sharing her plans to wed at The Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace in London and have a private reception hosted by the queen in the gardens of Buckingham Palace following the nuptials.

Due to her father, Prince Andrew's, connections with Jeffrey Epstein, Beatrice's wedding was not set to air on any local channels, though her sister, Princess Eugenie's, 2018 nuptials were televised.

In a March statement, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Beatrice and Edoardo were thinking of altering their wedding day plans to "avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances" amid the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, the statement revealed that the couple's planned reception at Buckingham Palace had already been canceled.

One month later, People reported that the wedding was officially canceled, with a spokesperson for the couple telling the outlet that there are "no plans to switch venues or hold a bigger wedding."

"They aren’t even thinking about their wedding at this time," the spokesperson added. "There will come a time to rearrange, but that’s not yet."