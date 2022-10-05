Sarah Ferguson Says Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Have Been a 'Big Honor' To Have

Queen Elizabeth’s corgis are doing alright! In a new interview with the Telegraph, Sarah Ferguson revealed that the late monarch’s dogs, Muick and Sandy -- who she and Prince Andrew gifted to the royal -- are adjusting to life with her, her ex-husband and their dogs.

"They all balance out, the carpet moves as I move but I’ve got used to it now," Ferguson told the publication about the corgis joining her five terriers at the Royal Lodge Windsor.

The duchess added that having the "national treasures" with her and the Duke of York has been "a big honor."

Sandy and Muick were gifted to Her Majesty over the pandemic by the duchess and duke, while Prince Philip was in the hospital, ahead of his death in April 2021.

Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96, on Sept. 8. In September, a source revealed to the ET that the dogs were by her side during the final hours of her life.

"Queen Elizabeth’s beloved corgis were with her in her final hours in her room at Balmoral," a source said. Adding that the pair "were there to comfort the queen."

During her funeral, Sandy and Muick walked inside of Windsor Castle ahead of the Committal Service for Her Majesty. The dogs were spotted with two handlers who held on to their leashes as they stood, and at times, rested while the queen's coffin made the arrival for the final portion of the ceremony.

Shortly after her death, Prince William assured mourners that the queen’s prized pets were doing well and in good hands following her death. "I saw them the other day, that got me quite sad," the Prince of Wales told a mourner after she asked about the status of the queen’s dogs. "They are going to be looked after fine."

The 40-year-old royal added, "They are two very friendly corgis, so they've got a good home. "They'll be looked after very well. Spoiled rotten, I'm sure."