Sara Evans' Estranged Husband Jay Barker Arrested After Allegedly Attempting to Hit Her With His Car

Country music singer Sara Evans' estranged husband has been arrested. ﻿A rep for the Davidson County Sheriff's Office in Nashville, Tennessee, confirms to ET that Jay Barker was booked on Saturday at 4:10 a.m. ET has reached out to Evans' rep for comment.

Barker was charged with Felony Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon, which included a 12-hour hold, the sheriff's office rep says. He was released on $10,000 bond the same day, at 7:29 p.m., per the rep.

According to documents obtained by The Tennessean, Evans and a friend left a party around 1:30 a.m. As they pulled into the driveway of a nearby home, Barker allegedly reversed his vehicle "at a high rate of speed attempting to hit them, but missed."

The outlet reports that the vehicle's occupants contacted police after Barker drove away from the home, and notes that police made contact with Barker when he later drove by the house. Evans and a witness told police that Barker was "intentionally" trying to hit them with his car, the outlet reports.

Barker is set to appear in court on March 22, per the outlet.

Following his arrest, Barker, a former Alabama quarterback and current radio show host, addressed the alleged incident on Instagram.

"I am humbled beyond words by the support I have received from friends, supporters, and so many in the Alabama family. To all of you, from the bottom of my heart, thank you for your thoughts and prayers," he wrote. "We all confront challenges in life, and my family and I are facing one now."

"Unfortunately, headlines and quick-to-publish news stories do not adequately capture the full context and complex fabric of our lives," he added. "I love my family dearly, and at this difficult time, I respectfully ask for privacy for the sake of my family and especially for our kids."

Evans and Barker tied the knot in 2008. Though Evans and Barker don't have kids together, they both have children from their first marriages. According to court docs obtained by Scoop Nashville, Evans filed for divorce in August, citing "irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct."