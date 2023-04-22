Sam Hunt Announces He's Expecting Baby No. 2 With Wife Hannah Lee Fowler (Exclusive)

Sam Hunt's going to be a father of two. The "Make You Miss Me" singer on Friday night announced at his Las Vegas concert that he and his wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, are expecting baby No. 2.

An eyewitness at Resorts World Theatre tells ET the country music crooner told the crowd during his performance that he has baby No. 2 on the way. He also went on to say that Hannah and his 10-month-old daughter, Lucy Lu, were joining him in Vegas this weekend. Hunt is scheduled to perform another show Saturday night at the same venue.

ET has reached out to Hunt's rep for comment.

The surprise announcement comes nearly a year after Hunt and Hannah welcomed their daughter. That announcement -- made on stage while headlining a charity concert in Nashville, Tennessee -- came just weeks after Hannah called off their divorce, which she filed for back in February 2022 citing "irreconcilable differences."

Hunt and Hannah have had their ups and downs and have been on-and-off since at least 2008.

It was revealed in the divorce documents, obtained by ET, that the pair was expecting their first child together. At the time, Fowler also accused Hunt of "inappropriate marital conduct" and claimed Hunt was "guilty of adultery."

However, a few months later in May, the two decided to give their marriage a second chance, with a source telling ET: "Sam and Hannah are working on healing their relationship. They're very excited to be welcoming their baby girl together and focused on that. Sam has been putting the work in and making sure that Hannah feels comfortable, safe and trusts him."

"He is acting protective over their relationship," the source added at the time. "He has been careful to make sure that things aren't being misconstrued or that he is putting their relationship in any sort of jeopardy. He's aware of how sensitive the situation is and doesn't want to hurt Hannah."