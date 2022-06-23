Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson Celebrate 10-Year Wedding Anniversary With Vow Renewal

Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson are still lucky in love after a decade of marriage. The couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on Wednesday by hosting a beautiful vow renewal in front of family and friends.

The 32-year-old actor shared a photo from the intimate affair on Instagram. "Yesterday was the most beautiful day, summer solstice, our 10th anniversary… we renewed our vows to one another and confessed our love in front of our nearest and dearest friends and family it was a celebration of love and joy!" he captioned a photo of them sharing a kiss. "A decade of marriage. It was a magical unforgettable day and the sun did not stop shining on us both."

"We are blessed beyond belief," he added. "Sammy you are my love, my life, my soulmate, my wife, my world!"

The 55-year-old filmmaker also commemorated the special celebration by sharing two pictures from the vow renewal and writing, "10 glorious years 💕 My incredible husband, father to all 4 girls. I love you, I love you, I love you 💕 love conquers all."

In the comment section of Sam's post, Reese Witherspoon shared her well wishes. "Love these Love birds," she wrote.

Sam also shared a stunning black-and-white photo of herself and Aaron posing in front of a large tree, presumably taken by photographer Laura Bailey, who was tagged in the snap. She simply captioned the post with a heart emoji.

Bailey gave fans a more intimate look at the vow renewal in a series of photos and videos posted to her Instagram account. "Love is real, real is love. Sam & Aaron forever 💘 Summer solstice, Somerset," she wrote, adding that the event was "a midsummer night’s dream."

Sam and Aaron share two daughters, 11-year-old Wylda and 10-year-old Romy. Sam is also mom to two daughters she shares with ex Jay Jopling -- 25-year-old Angelica and 16-year-old Jessie.

The couple is known to have famous friends, but so do their daughters. ET caught up with Aaron during the 2017 Golden Globes where he revealed that Wylda and Amy Adams' daughter, Aviana, were close pals and even spent the award show night having a play date together.