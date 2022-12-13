Sadie Robertson Huff on How She's Preparing for Baby No. 2, Talks Possible Return to Reality TV (Exclusive)

Sadie Robertson Huff is preparing to be a mom of two! ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to the 25-year-old former Duck Dynasty star, and she opened up about expecting her second child with her husband, Christian Huff. The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, already share a 1-year-old daughter, Honey.

"We are over the moon. I am so excited, because, I mean, if anybody follows me, everybody knows I love sisterhood," Robertson Huff told ET. "My whole thing is like, hello sister, sister and friends, sister, sister, sister, sister, and so the fact that I get to have little sisters in our home is so exciting."

While growing their family is an exciting prospect, Robertson Huff admitted that she and her husband are "still wrapping our minds around just having two kids and how crazy that's gonna be." Even so, they are "so, so thankful and can't wait."

Robertson Huff is confident that, though Honey is still young, her first born will make a great big sister.

"I mean, Honey's gonna be obsessed with her. Honey loves her baby dolls, so she is definitely gonna love her real-life baby," she said. "She is only 19 months now, but she knows [about the baby]. She'll come up to my belly just randomly... It's so weird that she really does know. I don't know how other than the Lord put it in her to know, but it's really cool."

This season of life as a family of three has been a happy one for Robertson Huff, who told ET that it's "the most loved I have ever felt in my life."

"Before I had Honey, I wasn't a super emotional person. I didn't cry a lot... but Honey makes me so teary because of how much I love her," she said. "... It's just crazy how proud you are of them, how much you love them and it's a whole new experience of life. It's my favorite... It's just really special."

As for how the mom-to-be is feeling physically, Robertson Huff noted that her second trimester has been "all of the hopes and dreams that you would hope" after a rough first few months of pregnancy.

"The first trimester was so bad. I threw up all day, every day. I was crawling to the second trimester, and I didn't think it was gonna turn, because with Honey it didn't get better until week 24," she said. "Literally the week I got in my second trimester all of a sudden I just felt like myself again, my energy was coming back, I stopped getting so sick. I'm super grateful for that and am definitely embracing the wind in this season."

When baby girl number two does arrive, the couple have already decided what name she'll have.

"It is religious. It is inspired by the Bible, but once again it's unique and not like a straight up Bible name," Robertson Huff teased, before revealing how she came up with her second child's moniker.

"It was kind of hard naming a daughter Honey and then following up the next daughter, because Honey is such a unique and special name, but it was really cool. I was on a plane one day and I said, 'God, you know I love Honey's name. It's so sweet and so personal and I just want our next baby to have a name that's just as sweet,'" Robertson Huff recalled. "Literally as I'm sitting there praying on the plane it's like a name dropped in my heart and we have stuck with it since that moment. Christian loved it."

As for a hint about the name, Robertson Huff said, "A lot of people guessed this name last time for Honey's name and that's what made me start to like it."

While Robertson Huff plans to take a substantial maternity leave after the arrival of her second child, she remains passionate about her work with Live Original, which is a space for community, encouragement, and inspiration for young women around the world.

"I love what I get to do. I truly believe that it's making people better. I truly believe that it's encouraging girls around the world to be who they're called to be, to be confident in who they were created to be, to be encouraged in life," she said, before explaining how she got past the challenges of going back to work after giving birth the first time.

"I cried the first few days driving to work and leaving Honey at home, but in my heart I was like, 'I'm hopefully helping create a better place for even her to grow up in, that she and her sister will be able to step into this and see that mom's actually trying to encourage girls around the world to be confident in who they are, to be encouraged through Christ with their faith, to build friendships... to know that you were created with a purpose,'" she said. "... I'm like, 'Man, this is gonna create something better for Honey to step into,' and so that encourages me a lot... When you really believe that in your heart, it really does help you continue to do the things you do at a higher capacity."

It also helps that Robertson Huff's family is nearby and are such close figures in her life.

"It is a huge blessing and we do not take that for granted. It's one of the reasons why we moved back home," she told ET. "... We are so grateful that we are there 'cause now with our kids, they all get to grow up together. The support is just unreal. It's such a huge blessing. My sister Bella is one of my best friends and the best aunt. I mean, Honey loves her... My mom being around and her mom being around and them being just great-grandparents to our kids, it's truly so special."

As for if she and her family would ever return to reality TV, Robertson Huff seemed open to the idea.

"I will always say to you, if it happened, we'd do it. We'd be happy to do it," she said. "Our life, we should just start a vlog or something, because it is entertaining. We have a good time. I do feel like if the TV show came back, everybody would be very entertained with all of our new seasons of life, because it is pretty fun."