Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Vacation in Ibiza, Spain

Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, are heating up the Spanish island of Ibiza while on vacation.

The famed TV personality and his model girlfriend looked cute as ever, in photos obtained by E! News, where they were spotted kissing at a local restaurant.

The couple was twinning in white outfits, with Seacrest opting for a white t-shirt, sunglasses and finishing the look with a white fedora. For her part, Paige wore a white halter-top dress that featured a floral-paterened skirt. Her look was made complete with sunglasses and her hair in a bun.

Getty

While the couple has largely kept their relationship out of the public eye, Seacrest and Paige made their red carpet debut together at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City last month.

The co-host of Live With Kelly and Ryan and the 24-year-old model attended the world premiere of Jennifer Lopez's documentary, Halftime, on the opening night of the festival.

The red carpet appearance came just over two months after Seacrest's co-host, Kelly Ripa, gushed over Paige. Ripa had revealed during an episode of their daytime talk show that she had recently hosted a birthday party for her husband, Mark Consuelos, which Seacrest attended with Paige.

"The most exciting guest that came was Ryan's plus one, as acknowledged by every single speech given, because we were all so excited," Ripa said of Paige.

Seacrest and Paige were first linked last year. On New Year's Eve, Paige gushed about her beau on Instagram, sharing a cute pic with him and writing, "Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man."