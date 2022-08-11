Ryan Reynolds on Taking a Break from Acting and Viral Taylor Swift Theories (Exclusive)

Ryan Reynolds is a Swiftie! ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the 46-year-old actor on the red carpet for his latest film, Spirited, in New York City on Monday, and he reacted to the fan theory that Taylor Swift is going to make a cameo in Deadpool 3.

The theory began circulating in September when Reynolds released a teaser for Deadpool 3. Fans realized that that video was shot at the same location as Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film, causing some to think that Swift was going to appear in the upcoming flick. However, Reynolds was quick to shoot that theory down.

"If we shoot the next Deadpool film in our house, then that would be that location," Reynolds joked to ET.

Whether or not the moment was meant to be an Easter egg, Reynolds confirmed that he'd "of course" be down to have Swift appear in the upcoming movie.

"Are you kidding me?" he questioned. "I would do anything for that woman. She's a genius."

That feeling extends to Swift's music, as Reynolds told ET his "whole house" -- his pregnant wife, Blake Lively, and their daughters, James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3 -- is "obsessed" with her latest album, Midnights.

"Oh my God, yes. All of us, whole house, I'm not kidding. I love it so much," he said. "I do, Blake does, my daughters. We love it. Obsessed."

Reynolds' much-discussed Deadpool 3 teaser was also noteworthy for a non-Swift reason, as it revealed that Hugh Jackman, a.k.a Wolverine, would be gracing our screens for the third installment in the Deadpool saga.

"I've been asking him to do it for six straight years... It was ultimately Hugh that said, 'I think I am ready to come back,'" Reynolds said. "All we had to do was sell it to [producer] Kevin Feige, which didn't take long, and the next thing you knew here we are."

In the meantime, Reynolds is busy promoting Spirited, a modern take on Charles Dickens' classic A Christmas Carol, in which Reynolds sings and dances.

"As I've gotten older I'm more comfortable sucking at stuff. I really do believe that you can't really be good at something unless you're willing to suck at it," Reynolds said of signing on for the project. "... For dancing, just start off slow, and then you move onto smooth, and then you can start to go fast. We just were patient."

After filming wrapped on the project, Reynolds took a little more than a year off of acting, which was a welcome break for the star.

"It was just great," he said of his acting break. "I just love being home with my family and taking the kids to school. I have so many other aspects of my life that keep me busy."

Spirited will hit theaters on Nov. 11 and AppleTV+ on Nov. 18.