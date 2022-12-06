Ryan Reynolds Apologizes for 'Inexcusable' Instagram Faux Pas After Blake Lively Calls Him Out

Ryan Reynolds is admitting his mistakes. The 46-year-old actor posted a sweet pic of himself and his pregnant wife, Blake Lively, meeting with Santa and Mrs. Claus on Instagram.

In the pic, Lively, 35, is wearing some adorable holiday pajamas and a pale pink robe which is tied over her baby bump. Meanwhile, her husband has on a gray sweatshirt and a blue beanie hat.

In the caption, the father of three (almost four) gushed over meeting the festive couple, writing, "We met Jessica Claus and her husband on the Polar Express. She was everything I’d always dreamed since I was a kid. She smelled like cinnamon buns and sangria. 🎄"

But it wasn't Reynolds' comments about Mrs. Claus that upset his wife.

Lively took to the comments section of Reynolds' post, writing, "My. Shoes 🙄"

The Deadpool actor immediately took to his Instagram Stories to right his transgression.

Posting an uncropped version of the same image, Reynolds wrote, "I cropped my wife's shoes out in the photo I posted. It's inexcusable and I'm sorry to anyone I've hurt with this callous lack of fortitude. Heading to the hospital to have my brain weighed."

Ryan Reynolds/Instagram Stories

In the photo, Lively's sparkly sneakers are now visible. Lively reposted her husband's Instagram Story to her own account, adding in a GIF of actor Clint Eastwood shaking his head in disgust.

The A-list couple is known for their social media antics. Last month, Lively commented on a video of Reynolds dancing with his Spirited co-star, Will Ferrell, writing, "Can you get pregnant while pregnant??"

Lively revealed that she was expecting the couple's fourth child in September when she stepped out for the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York City and debuted her burgeoning baby bump. Reynolds recently opened up to ET about his excitement ahead of the little one's arrival.

"We're very excited," he told ET at the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Award ceremony. "You'd have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn't like it."

Lively and Reynolds -- who tied the knot in 2012 -- are already parents to three daughters: James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.