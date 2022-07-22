Ryan Gosling Reveals 6-Year-Old Daughter's 'Roman Emperor Level' Power Move

Ryan Gosling's six-year-old daughter, Amada, certainly calls it like she sees it! The 41-year-old actor revealed a hilarious story about his youngest child and her signature "power move" during a Tonight Show appearance on Thursday.

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, the pair mused over fatherhood and the funny things their kids do to keep their egos in check. Fallon revealed that his daughters no longer laugh at all his jokes, while Gosling shared a story about taking his daughters to experience historic art at The Louvre in Paris, France.

"My youngest has a real power move," he confessed.

"We were standing in front of the Mona Lisa and she goes, 'This museum?'" Gosling continues, finishing the story with an exaggerated thumbs down gesture. "I said, 'Why?' She went, 'Because it is not good.'"

Apparently Amada, whom Gosling shares with longtime loveEva Mendes, sometimes even one-ups herself with those epic burns. The actor explained that her "real power move" is when she turns around to walk away and flashes a big thumbs down behind her back.

"The 'Thumbs Down Walk-Away,'" he dubbed it. "It's like, Roman Emperor level."

In addition to Amada, Gosling and Mendes also share a seven-year-old daughter, Esmeralda. The Barbie star said that it was their mistreatment of a Ken doll that ultimately pushed him to take on the iconic role.

"I was surprised how some people were kind of clutching their pearls about my Ken, as if they ever thought about Ken for a second," he said of the public's reaction to his look in the film. "They never played with Ken, nobody plays with Ken! He's an accessory and not even one of the cool ones."

Gosling said that after reading Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach's script ("Best script I've ever read," he said) and being offered the role, he stepped into his own backyard to think. "You know where I found Ken, Jimmy?" he asked. "Face down in the mud next to a squished lemon."

He shared the priceless photo and continued, "I texted it to Greta and I said, 'I shall be your Ken, for his story must be told.'"

Later, Gosling pulled the ultimate girl-dad power move himself. After noticing Fallon's pinky nail was black from being slammed in a screen door, Gosling whipped a bottle of Barbie pink nail polish from his suit jacket.

Gosling has been busy on a promotional tour for his current film, The Gray Man, which begins streaming on Netflix July 22 and boasts a whopping nine action sequences.

"You know, I always wanted to make an action film, because they made me fall in love with movies," Gosling recently told ET, explaining why he joined The Gray Man. "It just took me a long time to find the right one, you know?"

"[This movie] is like the films I grew up loving. It has like the '80s and '90s action films [vibe], it’s fun, the character's [have a] sense of humor about the situations. It's an escapist movie," Gosling shared. "And I really liked the character. It was like a spy who doesn't want to be a spy, who rather be at home watching Netflix like the rest of us. You know, he doesn’t want to have anything to do with this, but he has to. So it made an interesting life, and it made him an interesting character to play."