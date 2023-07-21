Ryan Gosling Is Ken in 'Barbie' Movie -- See the First Look Photo!

Meet Ken! Following the first look at Margot Robbie as Barbie in the upcoming live-action movie about the iconic Mattel doll, on Wednesday, Warner Bros. Pictures shared a first look at Ryan Gosling as her longtime male companion.

Clad in a denim cut-off vest, matching jeans and bleach-blonde hair, with a Calvin Klein-inspired underwear waistband bearing his first name, Gosling's Ken is tanned, ripped and clearly ready to take you to the Dreamhouse!

ET spoke with Liu at the TIME 100 Gala earlier this month, where he kept mum about most details of the upcoming film, but did share his admiration for Gosling's workout regimen.

"He's definitely, like, a gym in the morning, gym after work kinda guy," said the Shang-Chi star, who is reportedly also playing a version of Ken in the movie.

"As much as I believe that I do have a work ethic, I also love food a lot," he added. "Just hearing little bits and pieces about, you know, just his strict diet regimen and just like how much emphasis he puts on taking care of himself and his body, I’m like, I respect it, I respect it. I’m gonna have some soda."

But that's pretty much all he would say about the fun project. "I feel like the less I tell you, the better because I feel like every little piece of news that comes out to tease people -- everyone just gets progressively more confused and curious as to what this movie is and I kinda like that," Liu said. "I feel like July of next year when it comes, people are gonna be really, really surprised."

Barbie is set to cruise into theaters on July 21, 2023. See more from Gerwig on the film in the video below!