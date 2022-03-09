Ryan Coogler Speaks Out After Being Mistaken for a Bank Robber: 'This Situation Should Never Have Happened'

Ryan Coogler is speaking out about an incident that resulted in him being briefly detained by police in January.

According to a police report obtained by ET, the 35-year-old director stepped into a Bank of America in Atlanta on Jan. 7 wearing a hat, sunglasses and a COVID face mask. He went to the counter and handed the bank teller a withdrawal slip with a note written on the back that reportedly read, "I would like to withdraw $12,000 cash from my checking account. Please do the money count somewhere else. I'd like to be discreet."

When the teller began the transaction, it reportedly triggered an alert notification from Coogler’s bank account, and the teller informed her boss that she suspected it was a robbery attempt. The police were called, and four Atlanta PD officers arrived at the scene, detaining two of Coogler's colleagues, who were waiting for him outside the bank in an SUV. Coogler was then handcuffed and taken out of the bank by two of the officers.

Coogler and his colleagues were released from police custody after the officers verified his identity and his Bank of America account.

"This situation should never have happened," Coogler said in a statement to ET. "However, Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on."

Bank of America shared their regret to ET in a statement, saying, "We deeply regret that this incident occurred. It never should have happened and we have apologized to Mr. Coogler."

