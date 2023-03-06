Russell Wilson Takes His and Ciara's Daughter Sienna to Their First Daddy-Daughter Dance

Russell Wilson and his daughter, Sienna, have crossed a super-sweet milestone! On Sunday, the Denver Broncos quarterback shared a video featuring him and the 5-year-old getting ready for their first daddy-daughter dance.

The adorable duo was all smiles as they got ready for their first big dance together -- Russell even gifted his daughter with a gorgeous bouquet of pink flowers to match her satin dress. The proud dad cut a fine figure in a soft pink suit with a white shirt and a gold chain. Sienna was pretty as a picture with her matching dress, white shrug and flower corsage.

The pair posed for photos before they headed off to the dance, where they danced to Alicia Keys' "Girl on Fire," Russell revealed in his caption.

"My heart," Ciara commented on the post, which is a sentiment that many fans and friends echoed in their replies.

Russell and Ciara share three children -- Sienna, son Win, 1, and Ciara's 7-year-old son, Future, from a previous relationship.

The couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in July, and took to their Instagram pages to share their ever-growing devotion.

Ciara shared a video montage of the couple with her fans, writing, "Doing life with you has been everything I’ve hoped for, dreamt of, and more. It’s the best feeling in the world waking up to you everyday."

"I’m a better woman because of you," she added. "There is absolutely nothing I wouldn’t do for you. Happy Anniversary Mi Amore. My Best Friend. I love you so much @DangeRussWilson God is Good! Year 6. Forever to Go ❤️"

While fans and friends swooned in the comments, the pop star's husband took a moment to show appreciation for his wife's message, replying that she has "filled my heart with joy since the moment I met you."

"Loving you and Future, Sienna, and Win is the greatest blessing and gift ever. Cheers to Year 6. Cheers to Love. Cheers to Us. Mi Amore ❤️," he wrote.

Who doesn't love seeing such a happy couple? In May, ET spoke with the 37-year-old superstar at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue launch party where she was joined by her NFL star husband. The singer graced the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2022 Issue and shared how her family was both the inspiration and motivation she needed to do the job.

"I feel blessed you know he's always there cheering me on and he makes me feel that much more confident in myself," Ciara told ET of Wilson's outspoken love and support. "You know, I'm a confident lady, I must say, but it feels good to be loved like that. It inspires me, and he's the best."

"I always think about my daughter, you know?" Ciara added. "I always think that when she gets to see me in moments like this, she can see herself and have something to look forward to or believe in, and to have hope in."

Watch the video below for more on the couple's beautiful family.