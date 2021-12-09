'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 14 Trailer Teases Appearances From Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez and More

Season 14 of RuPaul's Drag Race will feature some A-list appearances. The season will kick off on Jan. 7 with Lizzo joining Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews at the judges' table, and the fun won't stop there!

Alicia Keys will step into the role the next week, and will be followed by the likes of Taraji P. Henson, Andra Day, Loni Love, Christine Chiu, Ava Max, Nicole Byer, Ts Madison, Alec Mapa, Dove Cameron and Dulce Sloan.

In addition to the star power behind the judges' table, celebs including Jennifer Lopez, Sarah McLachlan, Norvina and Leslie Jordan will make special appearances throughout the season.

Fans got a peek at the celeb appearances in the trailer for season 14, which was released on Thursday.

"Who will give star judges life? Who will overcome high-stakes emotion?" a voiceover questions as the drama from the season is teased. "Unwrap a world of imagination, because in this game, anything's possible."

With iconic guest judges and a twist you won't see coming, this season is a GAME-CHANGER! 👑 #DragRace Season 14 premieres FRIDAY JAN 7 at 8/7c on @vh1! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/P1lkMFWb7j — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) December 9, 2021

The trailer comes shortly after the 14 queens who will be competing for the $100,000 prize were revealed.

Season 14 of RuPaul's Drag Race will premiere Friday, Jan. 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.