'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 14 Queens Dish on That Game-Changing Twist, Their Favorite Lip Syncs and More!

A brand new season ofRuPaul's Drag Race is almost here and we've got all the hottest gossip from the season 14 queens!

ET's Denny Directo sat down with the queens of season 14 to dish on all things Drag Race -- from the game-changing chocolate bar twist that's been teased in the season's new promos, to their thoughts on competing alongside Maddy Morphosis, the franchise's first cisgender, heterosexual queen, to their favorite Drag Race lip syncs of all time!

Check out their answers below and check out the season 14 premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race on Friday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. PT/ET on VH1!

What was your reaction to the "game-changing twist" that RuPaul has in store this season?

Bosco: When it was announced, we were like, "Oh, this changes everything." Everybody goes into Drag Race with a certain amount of strategy and a certain amount of idea of this is how this is going to play out, and this twist threw a wrench in everything that we had planned.

Deja Skye: [When asked how the twist compares to previous game-changers] OK, those are all iconic moments, but they do not stand a chance for season 14's twist, let me just say that. It is finger-lickin' good, and you guys are going to be gagged, OK?

Jasmine Kennedie: I couldn't handle it. I needed someone to check my pulse. I couldn't. It's a lot.

Kerry Colby: Oh honey, I'm still recovering. I'm all twisted around. To be honest, oh my gosh, it's like when you said comparing the two, it's like all that, and more, plus some, mixed in a blender, thrown backwards, and then just given to everyone for entertainment.

Kornbread "The Snack" Jete: I think we're still shocked at the stuff that took place, especially me. You know, I'll be having little nightmares sometimes, in panic mode, waking up in the middle of the night, thinking about it, but it was all good stuff. It's all great. It's definitely going to be very gaggy, in my opinion.

June Jambalaya: I already didn't eat chocolate, but if I see a chocolate bar, I just, have a little tear.

How did you feel about competing against Drag Race's first cisgender, heterosexual queen, Maddy Morphosis?

Daya Betty: I actually had worked with [Maddy] a couple of times and I was just happy because RuPaul says it, literally every time, that drag is literally just what you put on your body. Anybody can do drag, and it's an art form. I think people need to learn the separation between drag as an art form, and that it's not just something for a certain group of people.

Kerry Colby: Like RuPaul says, we're born naked, and the rest is drag... I think that drag is for everyone, and I'm just so proud to see that someone stepped up to the plate from our outside of this typical demographic, same here, and kind of just went with it, and gave it their all, and I was like, "Yes, honey!"... I also, being the woman that I am, was like, "You got a girlfriend?"

Jorgeous: When I first met Maddy, I was honestly, not going to lie, I was pretty gagged. I was gagged like, house down, because you never really see this anywhere. But meeting her and actually getting to know her as a person, oh my god. [She's] of the most funniest people that I've met, and I think it's super important especially in our community.

Orion Story: I think that a lot of people want to preach inclusivity in our community. And I think that includes allies as well and I think, we have to come to a point where we realize that, drag is for everybody.

Lady Camden: My first thought, in the moment, was like, this is going to be a sickening class, because it's super diverse. And we have incredible stories to tell.

Maddy Morphosis: I was super excited about it. Super terrified. But even just putting in the audition tape in general is such a milestone. It just takes so much courage to put yourself out on that level, you know? Honestly, it went from the realization my life is going to change to me, like, panic mode, I have to get all my drag together. I have to get ready for this!

Who did you clock as the biggest competition on the first day in the werk room?

Daya Betty: Angeria. Angeria came into the competition with such finesse and poise. And she was just one of those people that I could tell, right off the bat, I was going to keep my eye on. So the moment she started speaking and she started being funny, I was like, "Sh*t, this b**ch is a triple threat, quadruple threat."

Maddy Morphosis: I would say Angie. As soon as Angie came in, I was like, OK, it's a pageant girl. She's got outfits. And then I heard her speak and I was like, oh hell, she has a big personality too.

Angeria Paris VanMicheals: Alyssa. Look, it didn't even take me no time. Y'all, you looking at her right now. You see what I mean? I took one look at her and I was like... "Excuse me!"

Alyssa Hunter: You will see, my biggest competition at the beginning was Kornbread, because she has this huge personality.

June Jambalaya: I would say Kornbread, because I knew her around L.A. and I went to college with her. So I knew her performance background. And she just has that ability when she's in the room, you want to listen to her. You want to laugh with her. You want to be friends with her. And so I was like, "Well, I got to watch out for this b**ch!"

Orion Story: I have to agree. I've got to say Kornbread. I think just, from day one, I was like, nobody can match the energy level that Kornbread brings. I think that she is so, like, just well-rounded. She is a star.

Which guest judge were you most gooped to see in season 14?

Alyssa Hunter: Definitely J.Lo.

Kerry Colby: Oh my god, my fellow Leo sister, J.Lo! I mean, when we found out that she was on, I was like, "No way! Honey, they got the budget this season."

June Jambalaya: I was literally in my robe getting ready, and then Lizzo just turned around, and I literally lost my sh*t. It was a moment for me.

Daya Betty: Without giving too much away, Alicia Keys, hands down. 100 percent. Especially, growing up, she's just that icon that everybody knew and loved, and the fact that we got to be face-to-face with her. I won't tell you exactly how we got face-to-face with her the first time, but we were all gooped and gagged.

Angeria Paris VanMicheals: Alicia Keys. Hands down. 'Cause I've literally been listening to her music since I was a little kid.

Deja Skye: I'm not going to say who, but one of the guest judges actually shed a tear while she was critiquing me because I think she kind of saw right through me, and saw who I was, and related to me in a very quick second. That was really like, "Holy sh*t, we're doing the damn thing this season."

What is your favorite Drag Race lip-sync moment of all time?

Lady Camden: I would have to say, hands down, Silky Nutmeg Ganache as Barbie Girl, doing both parts.

Kornbread "The Snack" Jete: My favorite lip sync in Drag Race herstory would have to be Silky lip syncing against herself. I'm still amazed by it.

Alyssa Hunter: I think this recently, because that's my favorite song, but Dua Lipa's "Physical" by Laganja Estranja and Trinity K Bonet. Both of them, they kill it, but Laganja, baby, that lip sync is epic!

Angeria Paris VanMicheals: For me, it's still, to this day, Sasha Velour and Shea. The moment she takes the wig and they just start falling out, I'm like, ahhh!

Maddy Morphosis: Sasha and Shea, like she said, is such a perfect lip sync. 'Cause it's so entertaining... Some drag shows you see, the surprises feel almost forced, but, it felt like that was meant to happen. Everything Sasha was doing, all the pieces fell into place and it was just perfection.

Willow Pill: My favorite lip sync is definitely the Natalie Cole lip sync with Dida Ritz. The emotion that was coming out of that and the feeling, everybody was moving and that's one of my absolute favorites.

Bosco: Dida Ritz and the Princess, "This Will Be." That was the first lip sync that I ever saw, and that was probably the reason why I started watching the show. I saw that before I saw any of Drag Race. I'm like, "I want to know what that's about." It's just so f**king good.

Jasmine Kennedie: Oh, mine's definitely Brooke Lynn [Hytes] and Yvie Oddly's.

Jorgeous: My absolute favorite -- a lot of people are probably going to disagree with me -- it was the five-way lip sync in season 11. It was, like, Super Smash Brothers, so chaotic, that's why I love it!

June Jambalaya: "Shut Up and Drive."

DeJa Skye: Mama, hands down, "Shut Up and Drive," Tatianna, Alyssa Edwards, hands down. Because Alyssa Edwards is the lip-sync assassin. When you think of lip-sync assassins, you think of her. But Tatianna held her own! It was fierce.

Kerry Colby: That was one of those lip syncs that, for me, I was like, "Ooh, yes!" That was one of those double shantays that really deserved it. If they would've gone any other way, I would've been boxing with the TV.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 premieres Friday at 8 p.m. PT/ET on VH1.