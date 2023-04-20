'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8': Find Out Which Queens Are Returning to the Werk Room

Start your engines, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars is back -- and so are 12 of your favorite queens!

On Thursday, Paramount+ shared the All Stars 8 line-up, which includes new queens, legendary divas and even a fan-favorite Canadian clown!

In the upcoming season -- which premieres Friday, May 12 --12 fan-favorite queens will return for a chance to compete for a spot in the "Drag Race Hall of Fame" along with a cash prize of $200,000. Additionally, new episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+, bringing viewers behind the scenes to the backstage drama as the queens anxiously await their fate each week.

Fans can also catch up on All Stars 7 for free, beginning May 12, on Pluto TV. Viewers can relive and revisit their favorite moments on Pluto TV’s Paramount+ Picks channel, Pluto TV Celebrity, as well as on-demand.

Watch the cast announcement above and scroll on to remeet the queens:

Alexis Michelle

Previously: Season 9

Curtain up! Light the lights! New York City’s Alexis Michelle is ready to take the stage – again! This singing and dancing Broadway baby made it to the top five on season 9, and now she’s ready for her encore – and to claim her spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame!

Darienne Lake

Previously: Season 6

It’s time to take another dip in the cool, refreshing waters of Darienne Lake! This pretty and witty comedy queen made a big splash in season 6, going all the way to the top four. Now, after a transformative weight loss journey, she’s ready to show the world she’s the fiercest queen of all!

Heidi N Closet

Previously: Season 12

The blessed and highly favored Miss Congeniality of season 12, Heidi N Closet, is back to snatch the ALL STARS crown! This former small-town girl has hit the big time, and is ready to prove that she’s got the ssssoft and ssssupple star power to take her all the way to the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Jaymes Mansfield

Previously: Season 9

Season 9's bubbly, blonde bombshell – Jaymes Mansfield – is bringing classic showbiz sparkle to ALL STARS! She’s taken the internet by storm with her hilarious online beauty tutorials, and caused a commotion in "The B* Who Stole Christmas." Now she’s got her sights on the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Jessica Wild

Previously: Season 2

From season 2, it’s the original golden child Jessica Wild. The lovable and talented Puerto Rican powerhouse is back to prove that she can sing, dance and crack your padded a** up! Baby, things are about to get Wild! Escándalo!

Jimbo

Previously: Canada’s Drag Race Season 1, UK vs. the World Season 1

What’s big, bouncing and may be used as a floatation device? Canada’s drag clown, Jimbo! This bodacious queen is stacked – with talent! And after gag-worthy seasons on Canada’s Drag Race and UK vs. the World, she’s ready to bring home the bologna. And a crown!

Kahanna Montrese

Previously: Season 11

Did someone say "glow-up" from the floor up? Here comes Kahanna Montrese! This showgirl from Sin City has been wowing crowds at RuPaul’s Drag Race Live in Las Vegas, and now she’s doubling down on the ultimate jackpot – the ALL STARS crown!

Kandy Muse

Previously: Season 13

The queen of the Badonka-donk Bronx is back to give you a sugar rush! After coming "this close" to winning the season 13 crown, this outspoken and outrageous Kandy Muse is ready to remind the world what "star quality" is all about!

LaLa Ri

Previously: Season 13

Season 13’s fierce fan favorite is back to bag a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame! Can this former Miss Congeniality prove that nice girls finish first? Get ready for the LaLa Ri Experience 2.0!

Monica Beverly Hillz

Previously: Season 5

Monica Beverly Hillz made herstory on season 5 when she shared her truth on the mainstage. Now, the trans trailblazer is back to serve face and fashion on her way to the Drag Race Hall of Fame. 9021-OMG!

Mrs. Kasha Davis

Previously: Season 7

There’s always time for … Mrs. Kasha Davis! Season 7's international celebrity housewife and Drag Story Hour hostess is here to turn a new page and demonstrate that reading – and kindness – are fundamental!

Naysha Lopez

Previously: Season 8

Hola, the beauty is back! Chicago’s hardest-working pageant queen, Naysha Lopez, is ready for the biggest contest of them all! Gone too soon from season 8, this gorgeous glamazon – and former Miss Continental – will thrill drag fans all over again!

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 premieres Friday, May 12, on Paramount+.