'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7' Sneak Peek: The Queens Have 'Lost Their Damn Minds!' (Exclusive)

It's week 9 of RuPauls Drag Race: All Stars 7, and some of the queens are "losing their damn minds" -- and their wigs too! In ET's exclusive sneak peek at the first act of this week's episode, the queens return to the werk room, celebrating Raja's hard-earned second star and grilling a sullen Jaida Essence Hall about the "secrets" of the bejeweled blocked plunger -- which was bestowed upon her in last week's episode.

"This plunger holds as many secrets as pieces of real jewelry I am wearing right now... which is none," Jaida admits to the cameras in her confessional. But the all-winners cast still pretends to keep Raja out of the loop, plotting never to block her so she can't find out.

After a quick star roundup -- which reveals that most queens are sitting pretty with two apiece, while Jaida has three and Shea Couleé and Monet X Change are "on the one-star alliance couch" -- things take a turn for the sillier as they de-drag, with Shea, Yvie Oddly, Jinkx Monsoon and more goofing off for the cameras.

"We are getting closer to the finish line, and the pressure is on," Trinity the Tuck admits of the antics in her confessional. "We're competing against each other, week after week, and it's overwhelming at times."

"I'm starting to think these girls have lost their damn minds," she adds. "There are some people short circuiting!"

Watch the video above to see the full sneak peek from the episode, in which the queens are tasked with coming up with their own social media dance challenge and have to strut their stuff on a "What Lies Beneath"-themed runway -- to be judged by special guest Ben Platt!

Paramount+

New episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars are streaming Fridays on Paramount+.