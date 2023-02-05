'Run the World' Star Bresha Webb Marries Nick Jones Jr.

Bresha Webb is now Mrs. Jones! The Run the World star tied the knot with Nick Jones Jr. on Saturday, and she couldn't look more over the moon.

The 38-year-old actress took to her Instagram on Sunday to share the big news. In her Stories, Webb posted a few photos of the romantic ceremony, including one photo of her and Jones at the altar. She looked stunning in her wedding gown that featured a long, flowing veil while Jones donned a classic black tuxedo.

The couple went all out for the occasion, based on the bountiful roses that made up her arch at the altar.

People reported on Sunday that Webb and her TV writer husband had an "old Hollywood glam" themed wedding at the famed Beverly Hills Hotel, where 140 guests were treated to "1940s and 1950s Hollywood glam and romantic Jazz Standards."

Bresha Webb / Instagram

Bresha Webb / Instagram

"It feels like an answered prayer," Webb tells the outlet. "Having a successful career, I started to doubt that my dream of marriage and family was ever going to come true. Now that I have a husband and now daughter, I trust God's timing in everything. Because our love couldn't have come at a more perfect time."

People also reported that, instead of a "first look," Webb and Jones opted to stand on opposite sides of a door to exchange their vows in private before the formal ceremony. They would go on to recite traditional marriage vows at the altar, the outlet reported.

Next up for the couple? People reports they're headed to Hawaii for their honeymoon.

Congrats!